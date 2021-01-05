Two inmates escape from Okanogan County Jail

Okanogan County Jail officials discovered early Tuesday morning that two inmates had escaped.

Both remained at large late Tuesday morning.

The jail discovered at about 6:15 a.m. that Kristofer Wittman, 28 and Christian M. White, 53, had escaped from the facility , but the inmates likely were missing for a while before their absence was discovered, Sheriff Tony Hawley said.

Wittman is about 5-foot-8 and weighs 170 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. He is from Bellingham and was in custody for multiple charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude, obstructing, reckless driving and attempted escape.

White is 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He is from Rock Island, Washington, and was in custody for multiple charges, including attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance, hit-and-run and fourth-degree assault.

Deputies said additional charges of escape in the second degree and first-degree malicious mischief will be sought against both men .

Investigators said they are unsure if the men are traveling together, and they were last known to be wearing blue inmate clothing with white long underwear. Investigators believe the men had help from outside of the jail in their escape and are looking into the inmates’ phone calls . The sheriff’s office said it was still unsure how the inmates escaped the facility.