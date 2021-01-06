Rollins 65th Anniversary Announcement
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 8, 2021
Elmer and Phyllis Rollins
Spokane
Elmer and Phyllis Rollins will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary, which was Dec. 30, with a family dinner at a later date.
Hosts for the event will include their children and spouses: Pamela Rollins of Spokane; Mark and Asha Rollins of Lake Stevens, Washington; Teresa Rollins of Spokane; and Monica and Lenox Bramble of North Port, Florida.
The couple were married Dec. 30, 1955, in Spokane. They have 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
