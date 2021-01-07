Cooking with Cannabis: Time for New Year cheer

By Mary J White EVERCANNABIS Correspondent

Friends! Happy happy 2021! I don’t think I can say that enough, so happiest of new years to you all.

I’m pretty sure we can all agree that 2020 was tough on everyone, with the scary uncertainty of a pandemic and the incredible drama around the election … yep, I think we can agree that a new year feels good.

One thing I’ve always disliked though is that “new year, new you” stuff. Of course, the beginning of the year is a great time to take stock and see where we’re at, but at the same time, I feel that we put all kinds of unnecessary pressure on ourselves what with resolutions and goals and, naturally, dieting.

I’m sure you all, like me, are lugging around some COVID pounds. Now I’m not advocating any particular way of eating except eat the real stuff! If we can avoid the processed stuff, we’ll all be a lot happier and healthier.

With that in mind I want to share my kale salad recipe with you. Please don’t freak out – it’s SO good, and you’ll feel wonderful after you enjoy it. Of course, the addition of infused oil helps a lot. Give this incredible salad a try and I bet you’ll have an even better 2021!

The

Best Kale Salad

(Once you try this you’ll be one of those people who say, ‘I love kale’! This was inspired by a great salad I had at Tom Douglas’s Serious Pie and everyone loves it.)

To serve four, you’ll need:

1 large bunch kale (dinosaur or lacinato are good), stems removed and leaves chopped

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 ½ tablespoon infused olive oil (for a CBD salad, use hemp rather than full plant cannabis)

Large pinch salt

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 Fresno or other chili pepper, seeded and finely diced (adjust the spiciness by how much of the pepper you use)

3 tablespoons pine nuts, toasted

Grated Pecorino Romano or Parmesan cheese (optional)

In a big bowl, mix the lemon juice, salt, and mustard, then whisk in the canna olive oil.

Add the kale to the bowl, along with the sliced pepper and mix it all up with your hands. Massage the dressing into the kale mixture, then put it in the fridge to marinate for a minimum of 30 minutes. Repeat massage a few times as it’s marinating – it really does make a difference.

When it’s all chilled and ready to serve, place the salad on chilled plates and top with the pine nuts and cheese. So good!

Seattle native Mary J. White is a cannabis chef and the author of two cookbooks. When she’s not inventing new cannabis recipes, she can be found in the garden, on the beach, or playing with a grandkid.