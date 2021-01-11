The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 46° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: (9) Wisconsin at (7) Michigan ESPN

4 p.m.: (10) Tennessee at South Carolina ESPN2

4 p.m.: Butler at St. John’s FS1

4 p.m.: Miami at Boston College …………………………………………………. ROOT

6 p.m.: (13) West Virginia at (2) Baylor ESPN2

6 p.m.: Providence at Marquette FS1

6 p.m.: Alabama at Kentucky ESPN

6 p.m.: UC Riverside at USC …………………………………………………………. Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Utah at Cleveland ROOT

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.