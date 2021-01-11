On the air
Mon., Jan. 11, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: (9) Wisconsin at (7) Michigan ESPN
4 p.m.: (10) Tennessee at South Carolina ESPN2
4 p.m.: Butler at St. John’s FS1
4 p.m.: Miami at Boston College …………………………………………………. ROOT
6 p.m.: (13) West Virginia at (2) Baylor ESPN2
6 p.m.: Providence at Marquette FS1
6 p.m.: Alabama at Kentucky ESPN
6 p.m.: UC Riverside at USC …………………………………………………………. Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Utah at Cleveland ROOT
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
