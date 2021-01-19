Thinking beyond CBD: Other ‘letters’ offer other properties

By Taryn Mickelson EVERCANNABIS Correspondent

There has been lots of talk about CBD and other cannabinoids found within the cannabis plant that are said to have healing properties, which makes them worthy of praise.

For those not up on their cannabis biology, cannabinoids are the more than 100 natural forming compounds found in the cannabis sativa plant. The two most notable are tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary psychoactive compound, and cannabidol (CBD).

THC is flying off the shelves among recreational users in legal states, while CBD is rapidly making its way into medicine, pet food, topicals, edibles and more.

A third cannabinoid that is growing in interest is CBG (cannabigerol). It is commonly referred to as “the Mother Cannabinoid.” Its acid form is the precursor to the three main branches of cannabinoid development. Enzymatic action is the determining factor for the proportion of CBGA (cannabigerolic acid), which can grow into THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid), CBDA (cannabidiolic acid) or CBCA (cannabichrome carboxylic acid) before heat from UV light makes this transformation happen.

In humans, CBG actively communicates with the body’s endocannabinoid system, including both the CB1 and CB2 receptors. It also regulates neurohormones, which affect mood, metabolism, pain response and appetite. CBG has been shown to offer antibacterial, antispasmodic and vasodilation healing properties.

According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine’s National Institutes of Health, the recent identification of cannabinoid receptors has led to an increase in studies pertaining to the endocannabinoid system and its regulatory functions in health and disease.

One article stated, “In the past decade, the endocannabinoid system has been implicated in a growing number of physiological functions, both in the central and peripheral nervous systems and in peripheral organs.”

CBD has been shown to help patients feel relief from chronic pain, help cancer patients with side effects of chemotherapy treatment, ease anxiety, and help with sleep. Recently, doctors have launched small-scale CBD studies and trials to find other uses for these compounds, while CBD is starting to gain notoriety as a treatment for mood disorders and general anxiety disorders. Some PTSD patients say they benefit from CBD.

According to ClinicalTrials.com, there were 276 clinical studies for CBD trials and research that started in the past year. For instance, on Nov. 2, a clinical trial took place at the University of Virginia, testing the effectiveness of CBD shea butter on hand osteoarthritis patients.

There are many ways for patients to use CBD such as tinctures, which are taken sublingually and absorbed into the bloodstream by the capillaries in the cheeks, gums and under the tongue; CBD oils, recommended for chronic pain areas and skin absorption; CBD capsules, taken orally can aid sleeping and calm anxiety levels; smoked or vaped; or in topicals.

The Source CBD, located on East Third Avenue in Spokane, has been specializing in creating its own hemp-based products for the past seven years. Inside is a full spectrum lab using an ultrasonic system to emulsify and bind molecules together in order to provide tinctures, butters, concentrates, vape cartridges, pet tinctures and more.

Because of The Source’s ultrasonic system, products will never require shaking in order to activate those molecules because they stay bound together for the life expectancy of the product. Creating a quicker absorption rate, the molecules activate more quickly, which in turns helps create an instant relief effect.

Sales Manager Reeno Walsh said The Source looks beyond CBD for ways to help people.

“What makes us so special is that we are able to have access to the full spectrum of cannabinoids,” she said. “For example, when we are able to make a tincture with added CBG and CBD, it just gives it that extra punch to be able to help anyone, especially when it comes to anxiety.”

The Source CBD can infuse multiple cannabinoids together to create a powerful reaction. Among the different arrays of products, Walsh said a few community favorites have been the Special Reserve tincture and newly flavored pet tinctures.

Cannabis and hemp can produce at least 113 cannabinoid compounds, and more may be found in the future.

“There is no reason not to use CBD – it can do everything from help someone with their sleep, anxiety, ADHD or chronic pain; you name it,” Walsh said. “I love seeing how life-changing these products are.”

Taryn Mickelson is originally from New Mexico and now works in Washington’s cannabis industry. She enjoys writing about the positive changes in this rapidly-growing business.