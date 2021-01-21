Business beat

Architecture

Two Whipple Consulting Engineers employees have gained new licensure. Justin Penner was an engineer in training and has become licensed as a professional engineer. Brett Griffith was a land surveyor in training and has now been licensed as a professional land surveyor.

Construction

Bouten Construction Co. has announced several promotions. Sam Mikolasy has been promoted to senior project manager. Mikolasy has been with Bouten for three years and played a key role in managing large projects such as Washington State University’s Global Animal Health, and is starting on Spokane Public School’s Northeast Middle School. Josh Goudge has been promoted to senior project manager. Goudge has been with the company for three years and played an integral role in managing the Avista Parking Garage, Emerald Health Sciences Building and Western States Equipment. Erika O’Callaghan has been promoted to senior project engineer. O’Callaghan helped engineer projects such as MultiCare Indigo Argonne and Shadle Park, MultiCare North Pharmacy and the McKinstry Scott Morris Center for Energy Innovation. Tanner Peterson has been promoted to senior project engineer. Peterson has been with Bouten for four years and helped engineer projects like WSU Global Animal Health and Inland Northwest Behavioral Health Hospital.

Health care

Mary Koithan, dean of the Washington State University College of Nursing, has received the Lectureship Award for Diversity, Inclusion and Sustainability in Nursing Education from the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. Koithan joined the WSU College of Nursing in July. She previously served as the associate dean for student support and community engagement and was Anne Furrow Professor of Integrative Nursing at the University of Arizona.