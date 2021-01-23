Basketball

College men: Pac-12: Washington at Utah, 1 p.m..

College women: WCC: Gonzaga at Portland, 4 p.m. Pac-12: Washington State at Oregon State, Washington at Oregon, both 2 p.m.

Tennis

College women: Nonconference: Washington St. vs. Texas A&M in Los Angeles, Calif., 10 a.m.; Montana at Gonzaga, 10:30 a.m.

Volleyball

College women: Pac-12: Oregon at Washington State, 11 a.m. Big Sky: Idaho at Portland State, 1 p.m.

Off track betting

Northern Quest Casino & Resort: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.