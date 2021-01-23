Menu
Sat., Jan. 23, 2021
Basketball
College men: Pac-12: Washington at Utah, 1 p.m..
College women: WCC: Gonzaga at Portland, 4 p.m. Pac-12: Washington State at Oregon State, Washington at Oregon, both 2 p.m.
Tennis
College women: Nonconference: Washington St. vs. Texas A&M in Los Angeles, Calif., 10 a.m.; Montana at Gonzaga, 10:30 a.m.
Volleyball
College women: Pac-12: Oregon at Washington State, 11 a.m. Big Sky: Idaho at Portland State, 1 p.m.
Off track betting
Northern Quest Casino & Resort: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.