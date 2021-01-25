Washington records
UPDATED: Mon., Jan. 25, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Albert W. Merkel and Stephanie M. Carter, both of Spokane Valley.
Jared L. Cavazos-Cavasier and Amariah M. Trotz, both of Spokane.
Benjamin C. Cohen and Marenda L. Mallory, both of Spokane.
Nicholas W. Sowder and Kelsey M. Jones, both of Spokane.
David Stadnick and Hannah Dixon, both of Spokane.
Dylan R. Zickler and Shelbey A. Johnson, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Venkatachalam Shanmugasundaram v. Johnathon F. Hill, restitution of premises.
SPO7 LLC v. Brandy L. Hallman, restitution of premises.
Leone and Keeble Inc. v. Beacon Builders LLC et al., complaint.
Maggie Lyons v. Richard C. Rinehart, Sr., et al., money claimed owed.
Wake Up Inc. v. Roasters Holdings LLC, et al., complaint for specific performance, declaratory judgment and/or damages.
Sherwin Williams Company v. Construction By D&R LLC, et al., money claimed owed.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Helm, Amanda J. and McIntyre, Colt R.
Gavette, Jennifer A. and Charles A.
Powell, Christi A. and Justin A.
Musselwhite, Jennifer L. and William A.
Summers, Kim S. and Skinner, Sean W.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Benjamin M. Charbonneau, 24; no penalties after being found guilty of second-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.
Joel T. Kuespert, 39; restitution to be determined, nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance and second-degree vehicle prowling.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Kathleen C. Hill, 28; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and solicitation to commit possession of a controlled substance.
Jason D. Heck, 35; 12 months and one day in prison with credit given for 145 days served, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
Judge Tony D. Hazel
Jason D. Heck, 35; $20,617.17 restitution, 15 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
Tony F. Fawver, 25; 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 12.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Michael J. Curran, 30; $60 restitution, 63 days in jail with credit given for 63 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief and escape from community custody.
Misty D. Haynes, 39; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to possess a controlled substance.
Branden T. Field, 37; $340 restitution, three days in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance.
Dustin J. M. Edens, 25; 12 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts violation of order-foreign.
Colin J. Gartland, 26; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of harassment.
Joshua M. Rogers, 25; 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.
Judge Michelle D. Szambelan
Christopher D. Sheldon, 43; restitution to be determined, 116 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to six counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of residential burglary and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.
