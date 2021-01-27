Washington records
UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 27, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Michael R. Ulrich and Alyssa K. Brudnicki, both of Spokane.
Christopher A. Trumbull and Amy L. Uhde, both of Spokane Valley.
Thomas K.C. Higdon and Anna Kononenko, both of Spokane.
Bryan C. Bayham and Diani L. Riopelle, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Meadowridge Associates LLC v. John Doe, restitution of premises.
Cedar Springs Estates Phase III LLC v. Jeffrey Sayers, restitution of premises.
Jerry Warner, et al., v. Christopher Gooch, restitution of premises.
Rockwood Property Management LLC v. Jennifer Kessler, restitution of premises.
Alexandria Thompson v. Patrick T. Anderson, complaint for declaratory judgment
State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. v. Austin Brown, property damages.
Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Scott Garrett, money claimed owed.
Bruce Gage, et al., v. Tommi Melcher, et al., complaint for breach of contract and damages.
American Express National Bank v. Donald Swartz, money claimed owed.
American Express National Bank v. Barbara J. Bolton, money claimed owed.
Mason R. Rowell v. Safeway Inc., complaint for damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Hadley, Aimee M. and Paul I.
McRae, Adam A., and Craig, Melissa R.
Pitini, Anneke and Guytano
Heinlein, Rachel A. v. Davis
Kohr, Jeremiah, and Bell, Heather
Tapia, Jessica L. and Juan J.
Butler, Jordan J. and Thea A.
Lycan, Morgan R., and Goodnight, Heather L.
Myers, Lori S. and Paul E.
Scott, Tate A. and Devin M.
Smylie, Josh A. and Jessie E.
Folsom-Carver, Casey S., and Carver, Michael R.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Tony D. Hazel
Kevin L. Franklin, also known as Tommy D. Franklin and Thomas T. Lynn, 57; 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft with intent to resell, and possession of a controlled substance.
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Steven C. Puckett, 53; $199.98 restitution, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.
Michael T. Dougherty, 42; 96 days in jail with credit given for 96 days served, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Stephen A. Velardi, 22; $8,521.55 restitution, one day in jail, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary Logan
Michael J. Curran, 30; 13 days in jail, first-degree trespass-building.
Judge Matthew Antush
Samuel C. Labrie, 22; six days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Kristin O’Sullivan
Marcus J. Vernwald-Louthan, 32; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
