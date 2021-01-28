Business beat

Health care

Dr. Jacob Carl has joined the medical staff at Spokane’s Shiner Hospitals for Children. Carl is a pediatric orthopedic surgeon with an emphasis on sports medicine in children. He earned a medical degree at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in New York City, completed residency training at University Calfifornia, Davis Medical Center and completed a pediatric orthopedic fellowship at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Marketing

Emily Logan has been hired by ALLWEST as marketing coordinator based in the firm’s Spokane Valley office. Logan earned a bachelor’s degree in technical communication from Eastern Washington University and worked at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories as an editor intern. ALLWEST offers design assistance for construction projects in the Inland Northwest, including geotechnical engineering, environmental consulting and construction material testing.