Thu., Jan. 28, 2021
Basketball
College men: NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth, 8 p.m.
College women: Pac-12: Stanford at Washington State, noon. NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth, 5:30 p.m.
Swimming
College: Nonconference: Idaho at Washington State, 5 p.m.
Track and field
College: Washington State at UW Indoor Preview, all day. Idaho at Weber State Indoor Invitational, all day.
Volleyball
College women: Pac-12: Washington at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Off track betting
Northern Quest Casino & Resort: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.
