From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jose C. Ramirez, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Lacey M. Schildt, of Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho.

Terence A. Simmers and Marlene A. Winters, both of Spokane.

Jeremy T. Robison and Madison A. Little, both of Cheney.

Lionel J. Petit and Jenelle D. Petit, both of Spokane.

Thomas M. McLeod Laurence, of Vermillion, Alberta, and Cecilia S. Mannino, of Spokane.

Chaterlee T. Maldonado and Jeannifer T. Mendez, both of Spokane.

Travis L. Thornburg and Ashley M. Rose, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Kenneth Solbrack, et al., v. Blue Dog RV of Washington Inc., et al., complaint.

Moland Management Company, et al., v. Vincent Nicholas, restitution of premises.

Kim S. Greer, et al., v. Andrew Deeble, restitution of premises.

Steve Pagel, et al., v. W 7 Farms Limited Partnership, et al., seeking quiet title.

Grace Barthelmess v. Moses Lake Presbyterian Church, complaint for damages.

Sheri Herberholz v. Spokane Hospitality LLC, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Vadon, Patricia M. and Kevin V.

Dewitt, Robert M. and Melissa L.

Culbert, Danielle R. and Kevin J.

Horey, Lyndsey D. and Cox, Samuel L.

Moyseyenko, Victoria Y. and Roman A.

Clark, Josephine M. and Jennifer R.

Roberson, Toby A. and Andrew D.

Lupercioc Blocker, Brianne L., and Blocker, Robert M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Shonto K. Pete, 41; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Ryan W. Seaman, 42; 365 days in jail with credit given for 365 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and escape from community custody.

Timothy J. Webb, 38; four months in jail with credit given for 37 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Ashley N. Garrity, 29; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Derek W. Ervin, 40; 18 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree child molestation.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary Logan

Demica D. Bradford, 28; 13 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Stephanie A. K. Campbell, 26; nine days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Matthew Antush

William J. Miller, 50; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Barbee Mull, 32; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.