Washington records
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 29, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Jose C. Ramirez, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Lacey M. Schildt, of Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho.
Terence A. Simmers and Marlene A. Winters, both of Spokane.
Jeremy T. Robison and Madison A. Little, both of Cheney.
Lionel J. Petit and Jenelle D. Petit, both of Spokane.
Thomas M. McLeod Laurence, of Vermillion, Alberta, and Cecilia S. Mannino, of Spokane.
Chaterlee T. Maldonado and Jeannifer T. Mendez, both of Spokane.
Travis L. Thornburg and Ashley M. Rose, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Kenneth Solbrack, et al., v. Blue Dog RV of Washington Inc., et al., complaint.
Moland Management Company, et al., v. Vincent Nicholas, restitution of premises.
Kim S. Greer, et al., v. Andrew Deeble, restitution of premises.
Steve Pagel, et al., v. W 7 Farms Limited Partnership, et al., seeking quiet title.
Grace Barthelmess v. Moses Lake Presbyterian Church, complaint for damages.
Sheri Herberholz v. Spokane Hospitality LLC, complaint for damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Vadon, Patricia M. and Kevin V.
Dewitt, Robert M. and Melissa L.
Culbert, Danielle R. and Kevin J.
Horey, Lyndsey D. and Cox, Samuel L.
Moyseyenko, Victoria Y. and Roman A.
Clark, Josephine M. and Jennifer R.
Roberson, Toby A. and Andrew D.
Lupercioc Blocker, Brianne L., and Blocker, Robert M.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Tony D. Hazel
Shonto K. Pete, 41; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.
Ryan W. Seaman, 42; 365 days in jail with credit given for 365 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and escape from community custody.
Timothy J. Webb, 38; four months in jail with credit given for 37 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Ashley N. Garrity, 29; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative.
Judge Annette S. Plese
Derek W. Ervin, 40; 18 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree child molestation.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary Logan
Demica D. Bradford, 28; 13 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Stephanie A. K. Campbell, 26; nine days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Matthew Antush
William J. Miller, 50; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.
Barbee Mull, 32; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.