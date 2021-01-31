The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Anne Sumiko Uyehara

UPDATED: Sun., Jan. 31, 2021

Anne Uyehara (Courtesy of the family)
Anne Uyehara (Courtesy of the family)
By Shawn Vestal The Spokesman-Review
Anne Uyehara (Courtesy of the family)
Anne Uyehara (Courtesy of the family)

Anne Sumiko Uyehara raised three children in Spokane before she returned to college in the 1970s, earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in secondary education at Eastern Washington University.

She went on to teach for 25 years at Shadle Park High School. A lifelong resident of Spokane, Anne had met her future husband, Bob, while they were students at Lewis and Clark High School, and they were married in 1958.

Anne and Bob loved traveling, and some of her favorite places were Japan, Switzerland, Greece, Croatia and Paris. She was known as an inspiring mentor to her students and she had a large circle of friends, making new ones everywhere she went.

After she contracted COVID-19 late last year, she was treated, in part, at Sacred Heart – the hospital where she was born.

She died Dec. 17 at age 80.

