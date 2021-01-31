Anne Sumiko Uyehara
UPDATED: Sun., Jan. 31, 2021
Anne Sumiko Uyehara raised three children in Spokane before she returned to college in the 1970s, earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in secondary education at Eastern Washington University.
She went on to teach for 25 years at Shadle Park High School. A lifelong resident of Spokane, Anne had met her future husband, Bob, while they were students at Lewis and Clark High School, and they were married in 1958.
Anne and Bob loved traveling, and some of her favorite places were Japan, Switzerland, Greece, Croatia and Paris. She was known as an inspiring mentor to her students and she had a large circle of friends, making new ones everywhere she went.
After she contracted COVID-19 late last year, she was treated, in part, at Sacred Heart – the hospital where she was born.
She died Dec. 17 at age 80.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.