Washington records
UPDATED: Thu., July 1, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Andrew W. Eyrich and Theresa D. Lassman, both of Spokane.
Thomas J. Tucker and Hailee M. Bergman, both of Coeur d’Alene.
Donald J. Zimmerman and Kaelie Giles, both of Spokane.
Scott D. Miller and Metta Pimma, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Ric Hall, et al., v. Jesse Mora, et al., restitution of premises.
Homeriver Washington LLC v. James Whitney, et al., restitution of premises.
Mariah J. Baxter v. Benjamin S. Taylor, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Greenleaf, James M. and Diane M.
Sperry, Vicki L. and Michael D.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Julie M. McKay
Adrian E. Hammer, 34; 24 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.
Jalize J. Jackson, 25; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 18 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree malicious mischief.
Joseph S. Williams, 29; 12 months and one day in prison with credit given for 128 days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.
Cody M. Castagna, 40; 18 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Tyler J. Loshbaugh, 28; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and attempt to elude a police vehicle.
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Trevor J. Roybal, 28; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, second-degree possession of stolen property and money laundering.
Judge Tony Hazel
Corey M. Munnerlyn, 27; 224 days in jail, 14.25 months in a prison-based alternative, 14.25 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempted theft of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.
Andrew Files, 34; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.
Judge Michelle D. Szambelan
Sadie M. Brown, 26; $15 fine, 34 days in jail with credit given for 34 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary-domestic violence, second-degree burglary and two counts of violation of order.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Matthew W. Antush
Gatlin B. Orton, 25; 15 days in jail, two counts of theft and two counts of second-degree vehicle prowling.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Patrick D. Rogers, 34; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Judge Debra R. Hayes
Jim K. Bishop, 73; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.
Maksim V. Baron, 41; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
Michael S. Burns, 48; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Vance Peterson
Cody W. Babb, 45; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, third-degree driving with suspended license and no valid operating license without identification.
Alan D. Aldous, 44; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Natalie R. Bell, 25; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
