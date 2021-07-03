Spokane police say they arrested the suspect in Tuesday’s carjacking

A man suspected to have stolen and crashed several cars Tuesday in downtown Spokane is now in custody, according to police.

The Spokane Police Department said they arrested 23-year-old Raul Arevalo on suspicion of first-degree robbery and attempted first-degree robbery, according to a news release Saturday.

On Tuesday near Thor Street and Second Avenue, Arevalo allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into another car. He is suspected to have assaulted the driver before taking that vehicle, the release said.

According to police, the suspect then drove to Washington Street and Seventh Avenue, where he allegedly tried to steal another car.

Police found the original car had been stolen in a carjacking incident in Oregon, where Arevalo is from, and put out a warrant for his arrest.

It wasn’t clear when or where he was arrested.