Northeast Spokane man stabbed due to argument over lighting fireworks

A confrontation over the lighting of fireworks led to a man being stabbed in Northeast Spokane on Sunday night, according to the Spokane Police Department.

SPD responded to the incident in the 1600 block of East Queen Avenue, and an adult male was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are actively investigating the incident, but initial information shows the confrontation between neighbors stemmed from an argument over the lighting of fireworks, according to an SPD news release.

The involved parties are accounted for and are being interviewed by police.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.