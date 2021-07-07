Washington records
UPDATED: Wed., July 7, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Ian C. Fullmer, of Liberty Lake and Aili A. Flom, of Deer Park.
Ronald A. Bukowski, of Airway Heights and Lisa A. Penick, of Spokane.
Derek J. McNall and Danielle R. Crosby, both of Spokane.
Justin K. Ludwig and Jenna L. Hall, both of Coeur d’Alene.
Christopher W. Johnson and Maria De Los Angeles Aguilera Fernandez, both of Spokane Valley.
Jimmy A. Render and Emma E. Stauffacher, both of Spokane.
Clifton B. Anderson and Courtney L. Malaterre, both of Spokane.
Michael J. Mullins and Mariah N. Schmautz, both of Deer Park.
Nathaniel T. Watson and Abigail R. Krick, both of Spokane.
Jonathan P. Gillette, of Spokane and Angela V. Goretskiy, of Airway Heights.
David C. James, of Spokane and Laurie J. Heagle, of Cheney.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Inland Restoration Inc. and Tanner Walston, money claimed owed.
Bradley M. Hedstrom v. Melvin L. Daughters, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Rilynd Scyphers v. Lindsey Manheimer, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Cynthia L. Leggott, et al., v. John C. D. Smith, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Maggie Lyons, et al., v. Ronnie Rawls, money claimed owed.
Kaari Davies v. Omar B. Al-Sabouni, et al., seeking quiet title.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Davis, Sarah J. and Mason, Ronald L. III
Dodd, Anthony R. and Teresa M.
Simonsen, Tracy M. and Lambert, James B. C.
Perkins, Kevin E. and Lois L.
Copell, Roseann L. and Christopher E.
Richard, Robert P., Jr. and Kantai, Diana
Criminal sentencings
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Starr M. Cape, 21; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of two counts of second-degree vehicle prowling and two counts of third-degree theft.
Judge Michelle D. Szambelan
Christopher S. Berentson, 33; 12 months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and second-degree possession of stolen property.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Octavio C. Sandoval-Limon and Susana Sandoval, Moses Lake; debts of $238,980.
Kenneth Burns, Moses Lake; debts of $14,180.
Joshua N. Haxton, Tekoa, Washington; debts of $280,763.
Douglas M. Hines, Sr. and Chanin L. Loss, Clayton; debts of $122,877.
Aaron G. Fitterer, Moses Lake; debts of $229,611.
Sharon K. Marsh, Spokane; debts of $102,515.
David Hill and Susan Hedlund-Hill, Spokane; debts of $120,912.
Benjamin M. Spies, Spokane; debts of $36,188.
Frederick W. and Nancy R. Parodi, Spokane; debts of $71,552.
Sally R. Azar-Carter, Spokane; debts of $115,483.
Elias J. C. Sanchez, Spokane; debts of $43,212.
Jamie L. McKeever, Deer Park; debts of $71,228.
Jettie M. Hogan, Spokane; debts of $31,529.
Cameron J. Webb Kroupa, Spokane Valley; debts of $64,701.
Brooke N. Hansen, Spokane; debts of $95,618.
Reginald L. Perkins and Janae M. Wooten-Perkins, Spokane; debts of $418,626.
Kyle L. Lang, Spokane; debts of $108,887.
Nicholas S. Bliesner, Spokane Valley; debts of $45,704.
Jeffery L. Davis, Spokane; debts of $38,340.
Paulla A. Via, Pullman; debts of $17,268.
Juan Galaviz, Spokane; debts of $37,738.
Wage-earner petitions
Alicia B. Gonzalez, Moses Lake; debts of $72,398.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Julian A. Beauchamp Ortega, 28; 22 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Rodger A. Crain, 47; 90 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Matthew Antush
Edward A. J. Heinz, 53; 53 days in jail, first-degree trespass building.
Imeldamary M. Mbithe, 31; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Trevor Olson-Rasmussen, 27; 172 days in jail, malicious mischief property.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Sidney B. Stephens, 41; 16 days in jail, false statement and three counts of second-degree trespass premises.
Derrick D. Taylor, 41; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and two counts of no contact order violation.
John M. Vernwald-Louthan, 33; 14 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Brian E. Zahn, 40; 91 days in jail, two counts of no contact order violation.
