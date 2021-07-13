By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Lary L. O’Neal and Sandra F. Benedetti, both of Spokane.

Mu P. Klee, of Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, and Eh Gay, of Spokane.

Winston R. Hodgson and Rachell M. Fincher, both of Deer Park.

Lavrenty Matveev and Kassandra M. Malmstrom, both of Spokane.

James B. Ehresman and Charity M. Rosen, both of Medical Lake.

Ryan K. Andreas and Haili N. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Joshua D. Ott and Sarah G. White, both of Spokane.

Robert T. Meyer and Sarah K. Brauneis, both of Spokane.

Sydney R. Richwine and Kurt W. Blackman, both of Spokane.

Dale R. Countryman and Katie Anderson, both of Spokane.

Jacob W. Huettl and Annika G. Sjolund, both of Spokane Valley.

Scott A. Taylor and Jeni L. Hudson, both of Hillsboro, Oregon.

Tyler M. Dennis and Brianna L. Ruebke, both of Spokane.

Katherine F. Lewis, of Spokane and Brian B. Trexell, of Muskego, Wisconsin.

Landon C. Cray and Megan G. Ulias, both of Vancouver.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Immanuel Baptist Church Inc. v. Grace Baptist Church, seeking quiet title.

Diane M. Gerking v. John Allen, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Discover Bank v. Sharlene M. Henning, money claimed owed.

Frank Herrera v. Greg Mason, restitution of premises.

Lyra J. Spencer v. Franklin Hills Health-Spokane LLC, complaint for damages.

Terie A. Good v. Thomas R. Schultz; Acme Hardwood Flooring, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Grady, Veronika O. and Ryan C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Cedric E. Burton, 34; no penalties, after pleading guilty to second-degree promoting prostitution.

Jameel R. Fletcher, 27; 24 months probation, after being found guilty for first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree malicious mischief.

Chelsey L. Gladhart, 25; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Craig E. Mitchel, 60; six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Donald E. Rohwer, 38; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Dale Countryman, Spokane; debts of $140,006.

Erica L. McColister, Spokane; debts of $43,162.

Alexander J. and Karmen R. Dahl, Spokane; debts of $195,548.

Jeanine M. Patterson, Spokane Valley; debts of $49,067.

Norma C. Zepeda, Moses Lake; debts of $80,175.