By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Robert R. Riggs and Carla M. Temple, both of Spokane.

Michael T. Williams and Megan N. Baker, both of Cheney.

Tanner S. Shauger and Cortni M. Huffman, both of Cheney.

Ian S. Almberg and Ciara L. Graff, both of Spokane Valley.

Jill A. Harvey and Sean P. Coen, both of Spokane Valley.

Jesus G. Mata and Maria L. A. Cazares Garcia, both of Spokane Valley.

Adam A. F. Haseeballah and Noor S. Al Obaidi, both of Spokane.

Matthew L. Davis and Perri J. E. Brownell, both of Spokane.

John W. Freeland and Agnes Stuart, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Horizon Credit Union v. Illinois M. Johnson, money claimed owed.

Mina A. Bennett v. Byron Everett, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Allan G. Holms v. Eben v. Ranson, complaint for breach of contract and damages.

Ola El-Kharwely, et al., v. Mohamed El-Kharwely, et al., wrongful death.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Irish, Felicia and Timothy E.

Morris, Heather R. and Dale T.

Schulz, Cassandra K. and Jeremy W.

Young, Misti D. and James E.

Hood, Krystal M. and Jason A.

Dixon, Patricia E. and Duane W.

Carter, Lili C. and Seth S.

Charles, Christie R. and Donald D.

Cline, Ryon and Lenee

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Christopher D. Brown, 71; four months in jail with credit given for 78 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Aaron Meyers, 39; 15 months in prison with credit given for 177 days served, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault-domestic violence and fourth-degree assault.

Emily N. Hansen, 22; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Rueben J. Carlton, 37; $15 fine, 78 days in jail with credit given for 78 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence, second-degree possession of stolen property-domestic violence and violation of order.

Desiree V. Graves, 28; more than 12 months in prison with credit given for 65 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and third-degree theft.

Dennis W. Coffey, 23; 57 days in jail, six months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Bahaulddin J. Alnajati, 18; restitution to be determined, nine months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and residential burglary.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Alan L. Almand, 52; $15 fine, 23.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 23.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Leroy K. A. Berra, 55; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Matthew A. Mathis, 26; restitution to be determined, 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Konstantin N. Kuropatkin, 32; $5,200 restitution, six months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree burglary.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Brian Boyd, 40; four days in jail, 180 days electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Bernard F. Collette, 30; 12 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Matthew W. Antush

Elijah T. Lange, 25; 40 days in jail, resisting arrest.

Nathan T. Miles, 36; 18 days in jail, theft.

Judge Donna Wilson

Pedro L. Burstein, 44; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault and no-contact/protection order violation.

Brian J. Sills, 49; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 36 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Tyler M. Soto, 36; $990.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 36 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Debra R. Hayes

Donald W. Darling, 41; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Trevor S. Dechenne, 38, $1,245.50, 30 days in jail with credit given for one day served and converted to 180 days electronic home monitoring, 60 days electronic home monitoring converted to four days in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Timmothy L. Gunderson, 25; $750 fine, two days in jail converted to 16 hours community service, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.