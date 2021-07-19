Dorothy Dean presents: Grilled shrimp foil packets are an easy and fun versatile summer meal

By Audrey Alfaro For The Spokesman-Review

Easy and fun, these shrimp foil packets will become your favorite summer meal. Loaded with succulent shrimp, juicy sausage, sweet corn and tender baby potatoes in a flavorful Cajun broth, it’s basically a shrimp boil made in convenient individual packets.

They can be made ahead of time and cooked on the grill or in the oven, making them perfect for weeknight meals, summer entertaining or even camping.

Full of the traditional shrimp boil flavors, the shrimp, sausage and veggies are tossed with a bright and zesty blend of fresh garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, Old Bay seasoning, paprika, thyme, lemon pepper, garlic powder, kosher salt and pepper.

The mixture is evenly divided into four double-lined foil sheets. They’re then bowl shaped before a splash of beer finishes them off before sealing, then they’re ready for the grill.

The packets cook for about 12-15 minutes over medium-high heat. The potatoes are par cooked (they’re microwaved before slicing), so once they’re fully tender and the shrimp are pink, they’re good to go.

Served with a sprinkle of fresh parsley and lemon wedges, they pair perfectly with crusty bread or rice – you’ll want something to sop up the delicious sauce.

Large shrimp work best for this recipe, and any sausage can be used. Try it with a spicy variety to add some heat, or a sprinkle of cayenne, red pepper flakes or Tabasco.

Extra seafood like scallops, clams, crawfish or crab can be added, along with additional veggies, including zucchini, bell peppers and squash.

Grilled Shrimp Foil Packets

Adapted from cookingclassy.com.

1 pound baby or small red potatoes

2 ears corn, each cut crosswise into 4 pieces

1 package (12-14 ounces) fully cooked andouille or smoked sausage links, sliced into ¼-inch-thick slices

1½ pounds large raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons Old Bay seafood seasoning

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme leaves

½ teaspoon lemon pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

1 cup pilsner or lager beer (I used Corona), divided

For serving:

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

Lemon wedges

Crusty bread

Preheat a grill to medium-high heat. (Alternatively, these can also be cooked in the oven at 425 degrees.)

Cut eight sheets of 12-by-14-inch foil; you’ll be using two sheets of foil per packet.

Place the potatoes on a plate and microwave on high for 1½ minutes, rotate and microwave 1½ minutes longer. Once cool enough to handle, cut into slices.

Place the potato slices into a large bowl, along with the corn, sausage, shrimp and all the remaining ingredients and seasonings, except for the beer. Toss until combined and thoroughly coated.

Divide the mixture among each of the four double-lined foil sheets (layering ingredients in the center). Lift the sides of the foil to create a bowl, and add 1/4 cup of beer into each packet. Wrap up and crimp the edges to seal.

Grill sealed side up about 12-15 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender and the shrimp have cooked through. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve with lemon wedges and crusty bread.

