By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jason S. Bakie and Molly M. Reed, both of Spokane Valley.

James J. Angle, of Greenacres, and Joann M. Pena, of Spokane.

Elizabeth Gourley, of Hayden, and Hyrum C. A. Catanzaro, of Coeur d’Alene.

Trevor N. Cooper and Rachel R. Leifer, both of Spokane.

Kevin S. Thorp and Erika L. Anderson, both of Spokane Valley.

Jason N. Nazzaro and Claire E. Rich, both of Cheney.

Broc A. Storro and Sabrina K. England, both of Colbert.

James R. Justice and Wendy D. L. King, both of Spokane.

William J. McGhee and Emily R. Krug, both of Spokane.

Benjamin A. A. Tranfo and Stephanie M. Bell, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Cameron A. Berry and Denise J. Costich, both of Spokane.

Bryce D. Moore and Taylor J. Vannatter, both of Logan, Utah.

Ariel E. Mizrahi and Jamie L. Manning, both of Bellevue.

Sean M. Labolle, of Spokane Valley, and Deborah A. Belles, of Liberty Lake.

Evan I. Maitland and Melissa L. Cox, both of Spokane.

Corbin M. Carlton and Katie M. Collins, both of Spokane.

Casey J. Barsness and Abigail J. Hamilton, both of Cheney.

Vladislav M. Znakharchuk, of Spokane, and Mariana T. Puyu, of Moses Lake.

Kellen A. Wallace, of Cheney, and Anne C. Safe, of Spokane.

Nadjat Zemri and Raheel Khan, both of Spokane.

Paul E. Medina and Sammantha J. Roberts, both of Spokane.

Eric A. Janson and Tadore K. K. Tomeo, both of Spokane.

Taylor M. Overhoff and Britney M. Chapman, both of Spokane.

Donovan M. Zolman and Kaylee E. Bradbury Swanson, both of Ford, Wash.

Andrew T. Antles and Maria M. Retina Reyestigno, both of Spokane.

Brain D. Reynolds and Cynthia J. Baum, both of Deer Park.

Davis M. Divers and Rachel B. Goodman, both of Spokane.

Allan J. Greer and Sheila M. Keegan, both of Spokane.

Chase M. Winkler and Janae L. Eggers, both of Spokane.

Seth A. Farmer, of Spokane, and Kayla N. Smith, of Spokane Valley.

Nathaniel T. Clark and Cierra R. Meachem, both of Spokane.

Shane M. Quinn and Meighan G. Condon, both of Newman Lake.

Dustin L. Horlander and Calista P. Covey, both of Medical Lake.

Kenneth J. L. Chapman and Stephanie Benjamin, both of Spokane.

Daniel C. Bolinger and Alissa M. Hansen, both of Spokane.

Ryan D. T. Purdum and Riona J. Caires, both of Spokane Valley.

Jesse C. H. Meisler and Keri M. Kennedy, both of Spokane.

Hunter J. Thompson and Hailie R. Alexander, both of Spokane.

Corey J. Vierling and Kaitlyn D. Smith, both of Spokane.

Nikolas B. Keller and Camryn J. Badner, both of Spokane.

Kevin Fagg and Kiana D. Ortega, both of Spokane.

Reymundo Delgado and Janet Gutierrez, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Osborn, Drake A. and Lisa

Ross, Erin B. and Corey M.

Marsh, Elisha S. and Victoria M.

Long, Kyle I. Q. and Tanner, Jade R.

Gharst, Shawn J. and Converse, Allison D.

Calamia, Rebecca M. and Russell, Joshua H.

Ambach, Joshua D. and Kienbaum, Taylor M.

Walls, Anna V. and Downey, Billy L.

King Turner, Mary E. and Turner, Patrick L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Shane P. Wilson, 44; $620 restitution, 22 months in prison with credit given for 496 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Nathan A. Semenchuk, 20; 30 days in jail, 12 months probation, third-degree assault of a child-domestic violence, third-degree assault.

Talone J. Henderson, 35; restitution to be determined, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Dustin J. Kunicki, 28; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

John M. Daigneault, 47; 53 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jeremy D. Bennett, 32; 53 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge Tony Hazel

Jahvory N. Talbott, 27; $30 fine, 22 months in prison with credit given for 184 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and three counts of violation of order.

Charles R. Simpson, 43; 15 days in jail converted to 120 hours of community service, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to indecent exposure and criminal mischief.

Austin C. Tonasket, also known as Austin S. Ford, 26; restitution to be determined, 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property and first-degree criminal trespass.

Judge Michael P. Price

Michael J. Willis, 64; restitution to be determined, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Donald W. Black, 62; one month in jail converted to 240 hours of community service, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Christopher B. Doolen, 49; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Robert C. Potts, 56; 43 months in prison, 18 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree assault-domestic violence, third-degree assault-domestic violence and two counts of unlawful imprisonment-domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Matthew W. Antush

Gabriel E. Herrera, 31; one day in jail, theft.

Dawn M. James, 33; 10 days in jail, second-degree trespass premises.

Hope L. Moody, 45; 16 days in jail, theft and second-degree trespass premises.

Jarreau S. Squetimkin, 37; 34 days in jail, lewd conduct.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Leslie R. Anderson, 62; 11 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Ryan L. Collins, 38; 51 days in jail, disorderly conduct, second-degree trespass premises and resisting arrest.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Bradley C. Thompson, 34; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.