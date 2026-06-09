Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Evan B. Ogden and Savannah R. Olsen, both of Spokane Valley.

Chud J. Wendle, of Coeur d’Alene, and Michele L. Hazelip, of Nashville.

Rowan L. Clark and Sarah F. Gambrill, both of Spokane.

Isaac Q. Ward and Kalaya L. Volmar, both of Spokane Valley.

Jameson A. Pressley and Roselle S. Salga Villamor, both of Spokane.

Jacob D. Reid and McKenzie L. Silverstein, both of Medical Lake.

Logan C. Holt and Payten M. Fitzner, both of Rockford.

Kyle W. Wilson and Allison C. Garza, both of Spokane.

Tyson R. Mogan and Adelyn J. Hinnenkamp, both of Spokane Valley.

Brian K. Haywood and Heather L. Hughes, both of Mead.

Alex J. Long, of Cheney, and Katarina A. Smith, of Medical Lake.

Spencer W. Sant, of Mead, and Anyssa J. Batt, of Spokane.

Caleb B. Neale, of Spokane, and Sydney P. Pedigo, of Liberty Lake.

Parker D. Likes and Alyssa K. Wolf, both of Spokane.

Graham S. Bowling and Haley M. Barnhill, both of Liberty Lake.

Cole J. Patterson and Madison P. Patterson, both of Spokane.

Dylan J. Horlacher and Hanna L. Faught, both of Spokane.

Jasper T. Ferry and Kinzie L. McCall, both of Cheney.

Eric C. R. Tweeten and Chyanne M. Thomas, both of Cheney.

Brandon Namarika, of Cheney, and Ndayisenga Estera, of Spokane.

Robert Ashby and Averi V. Riper, both of Molalla, Ore.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

New Bryant Arms South v. Kadeja Leinum, et al., restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Shary Kerbs, restitution of premises.

James Pillers v. Steven R. Joyce, restitution of premises.

Sergey Parshakov, et al. v. Jessica Walters, et al., restitution of premises.

Horizon Credit Union v. Sue Lawrence, et al., money claimed owed.

Nathaniel Pergl v. Above All Roofing LLC, Paul Villarreal Reels and Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., complaint.

Florentino C. Perez v. Denise Loehlein, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Burke, Randy L. and Seneca A.

Peterson, Caylun M. J. and Kelly N.

Lopez Strauss, Tatyana L. and Strauss, Zachary R.

Hernandez, Emanuel F. and Kunz, Leah M. A.

Flerchinger, Paul N. and Michelle N.

Haney, Tabitha R. Donald P. J.

Vargas, Alexia E. and Wilson, Spencer D.

Billings, Crystal A. and Lester E.

Brosvik, Luke P. and Brooke E.

Serian, Michelle L. and Jamie L.

Jackson, Montana M. A. and Myles D.

Cervantes, Selah A. and Cervantes-Rivera, Julian P.

Manson, Adam D. and Ashli D.

Rovik, Ava R. and Aaron J.

Madden, Savon C. and Lands, Kamree B.

Taylor, Mike and Kerry

Bazzano, Karee C. and Thorp, Brandon

Stauffer, Shawna M. and Randal W.

Christenson, Anah A. and Chen, Gordon W.

Lyons, Miles and Emily

Santiago, Santana R. and Ashley A.

Lauenroth, Shawnett L. and John A., Jr.

Perry, Raven T. D. and Paul A.

Farnham, Alicia M. and Nicholas T.

Campbell, Janice M. and Stephen W.

Gardner, John T. and Hailey A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Brennen K. Bailey, 31; $15 restitution, 63 months in prison, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and order violation.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Eric J. Petrin, 51; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Lavonne Ahenakew, 50; six days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Joseph Fekete, 45; 19 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Ehren Poindexter, 43; four days in jail, obstructing access to public property.

Carnell A. Smith, 37; one day in jail, obstructing access to public property.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Carson M. Mills, 25; 10 days in jail, displaying a weapon and discharging a firearm.

Toni K. Figueroa, 45; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, reckless driving.

Jacob K. Johnson, 35; 30 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, possession of a dangerous weapon.

Abby L. McDowell, 35; 45 days in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Tina M. Piper, 66; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Shonna L. Shaw, 37; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated.

Daniel E. Sotin, 55; $1,245.50 fine, 180 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Justin L. Warden, 29; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

James V. Wright, 46; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, reckless driving and failure to transfer title within 45 days.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Patricia S. Anyan, 46; 90 days in jail with credit given for one day served, possession of a controlled substance.

Jesse M. Cardona, 32; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Bernard F. Collette, 35; 35 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Travis J. Cook, 21; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.