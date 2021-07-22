The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Local business

Business beat

UPDATED: Thu., July 22, 2021

By Rachel Baker rachelb@spokesman.com(509) 459-5131

Health care

Dr. Mike Barsotti, the chief administrative officer of Providence Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital, has been selected to serve as president of the Washington chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

His term will run until July 2023. WCAAP is a nonprofit organization that advocates for the health of children, adolescents and families and serves more than 1,100 pediatric health care providers throughout the state.

•The Providence Orthopedics & Sports Medicine practice is expanding its hand and reconstructive surgery services with the addition of two hand and upper extremity specialists.

Dr. Chad Turner specializes in orthopedic surgery, ranging from treating traumatic injury to arthritis, nerve problems to tendonitis.

Dr. Laura A. Bonneau is a board-certified plastic surgeon with a specialty focus on hand and wrist procedures.

Bonneau also works with those struggling with chronic nerve issues, amputations or congenital deformities.

The doctors will rotate between four Providence outpatient, hospital and trauma-care locations to provide care throughout the region.

