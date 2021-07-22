Things to do in Spokane July 23-30 – ‘Shrek: The Musical,’ Obon Festival, cooking and wine classes and yoga

U of I Free Summer Movies – Friday: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” PG-13; July 30: “Godzilla vs. Kong,” PG-13; Aug. 6: “Grease,” PG; Aug. 13: “In the Heights,” PG-13; Aug. 20: “Knives Out,” PG-13; Aug. 21: “Wonder Woman 1984,” PG-13; Aug. 26: “A Quiet Place Part II,” PG-13. Movies begin at approximately 9 p.m. Free popcorn while supplies last. University of Idaho, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Free. (208) 885-6111.

“Shrek: The Musical” – In-person viewing of a filmed recording of the musical production presented by Christian Youth Theater. Also available for online viewing. “Shrek” brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life onstage and proves there’s more to the story than meets the ears. Friday, Sunday, Thursday and July 30. Performances are 7 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1765 W. Golf Course Road, Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 667-1865.

Walking and Talking History – Wednesday, 7 a.m.: Straight Lines and Squiggles: How Idaho Got its Weird Shape. Thursday, 9 a.m.: Woodrat Mine Hike. Call or visit priestlakemuseum.org for details about hike difficulties and meeting places. Priest Lake Museum, 38 Priest Lake Museum Road, Priest River. (208) 443-2676.

“Little House on the Prairie” – Follow the Ingalls family’s journey westward to their settlement in DeSmet, South Dakota, where Ma and Pa Ingalls hoped to make a better life for their children. It tells the story of their struggle to keep their land claim. Presented by Spokane Valley Summer Theatre. Friday through Sunday and Wednesday through Aug. 1. Weekday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday performances at 2 p.m. University High School, 12420 E. 32nd Ave., Spokane Valley. $39 adult; $37 senior and military; $22 student with ID. (509) 228-5100.

Caribbean Cuisine Cooking Class – Create mojito shrimp and recado rojo chicken with beans and coconut rice. Each reservation is for two attendees. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $170. (509) 822-7087.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

“Zero Lag Laughs” – All ages improv performance. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

“Onward” – Two elven brothers embark on a quest to bring their father back for one day. Directed by Dan Scanlon. Rated PG. 102 minutes. Movie begins at dusk. Saturday. Pavillion Park, 727 N. Molter Road, Liberty Lake. Free.

AARP Virtual Class: “Stretchy Calming Yoga With Adriene” – This 45-minute class focuses on relieving the anxiety, fear, insecurity and stress that can store in the body. Excellent for the back, with rejuvenating asana and breath practice for the spine, hips and core, this session is a hug for the soul and intended to be a salve for when you are feeling hurt, anxious or off. Visit local.aarp.org/spokane-wa/aarp-events to register. Saturday, 7 a.m. Free.

ISAAC’s Family Fun Day – Shop local vendors, play games, hang out with local mascots, get your face painted and more. Presented by the Isaac Foundation Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Millwood Kindergarten School, 8818 E. Grace Ave., Millwood. Free. (509) 325-1515.

Gossip Girls Living History Program – A day of gossip, games and more. Test your skills against living history actors in a game of croquet. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. $12 adults; $7 children ages 6-17; $10 college students; $10 seniors; free children age 5 and younger. (509) 363-5315.

Shrimp ‘n Grits Brunch Cooking Class – A Southern/European fusion class starring shrimp and grits, scrambled eggs with okra, sour cream and onion biscuits. Each reservation is for two attendees. Saturday, 11 a.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $160. (509) 822-7087.

Safari – Live improve performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Wine Class: Wines of Reflection – Get philosophical with a delightful assortment of whites and reds. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Spokane Buddhist Temple Obon Festival – A traditional Japanese Buddhist summer festival to honor ancestors and celebrate their ongoing presence. Featuring Narong singing traditional Japanese folk songs and Bon Odori dancing, instructed by Izumi, a 15-year student of Wakahisa-kai Asian Traditional Dance and Music Foundation, Inc. Sunday, 5-7:30 p.m. Spokane Buddhist Temple, 927 S. Perry St. Free. (509) 534-7954.

Christ Cakes: Youth Bible Study – Discuss scripture in the context of daily life. Conversation will be accompanied by snacks and sweets. Open to adults ages 18-35. Masks required. For more information, call (509) 325-6810, and visit makingspokanebetter.org. Sunday, 6-7 p.m. 222 E. Indiana Ave. Free. (509) 325-6810.

Spokane Children’s Theatre Youth Camps – Each camp runs one week, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. All camps are full, but a waitlist is available. Monday through July 30: Cinderella (ages 8-12). Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. $200 camper. (509) 334-0750.

Music on Mondays Concert Series: Coeurimba – Featuring high-energy dance music by Coeurimba. Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs and snacks. Monday, 6-7:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Cooking Class: Polynesian Night With Chef Lesa – Make Tahitian ceviche with fresh Ahi tuna in coconut milk and spices. Next comes Huli Huli chicken with coconut rice. Last, make sweet Hawaiian meatballs with fresh garnishes. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

AARP Webinar: “Surprising Out-of-Pocket Costs for Caregivers” – Learn about ways to budget for and manage the costs of caring for loved ones. Attendees receive a link to the Financial Workbook for Family Caregivers, a guide on managing the complex responsibilities of caregiving. Visit local.aarp.org/spokane-wa/aarp-events to register. Tuesday, 7 p.m. Free.

“Carmen” – A beautiful gypsy driven by passion and love of freedom, she draws the soldier Don José into a web of love and jealousy that will seal her fate. Choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon and conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Recorded live from the Metropolitan Opera. Wednesday, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Available at Regal Cinemas NorthTown, 4750 N. Division St., $16, (509) 489-0570; or Regal Riverstone, 2416 Old Mill Loop, Coeur d Alene, $16, (844) 462-7342.

Cooking Class: Tamales 101 – Chef Colomba will teach her secrets to creating a moist, cloud-like tamale along with a variety of savory fillings. On the menu, fresh corn tamale stuffed with creamy roasted poblano, potato and chard and butternut squash masa stuffed with roasted pork in red chili salsa. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Self-Care With Whitman County Library – Join Suzy McNeilly for an evening of yoga and meditation. Open to adults. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Schmuck Park, 1301 N. Morton St., Colfax. Free. (509) 397-4606.

“Twelfth Night” – A live presentation of William Shakespeare’s popular romantic comedy centering on twins separated by a shipwreck in a strange land, a local estate enraptured with passion and madness and a love triangle complicated by mistaken identities. Directed by international playwright, teaching artist and theatre-maker Chelsea DuVall. Produced by Gonzaga University Theatre and Dance adjunct professor and co-founder of One Heart Native Arts and Film Festival Josephine Keefe. Performances are Thursday through July 31, 7 p.m. and Aug. 1, 5 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. $10 member/student, $15 general admission. (509) 456-3931.

Riverfront Moves: Yoga in the Garden – Hosted by Beyoutiful Hot Yoga. Visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane/calendar for details. Thursday, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Riverfront Park, Sisters Cities Garden, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Coffee in the Garden – Join for refreshments, garden talk, demonstrations, crafts and more. Weekly through August. Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 474-1976.

“Toy Story 4” – When a new toy named Forky joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy. Directed by Josh Cooley. Rated G. 100 minutes. Movie begins at dusk. July 30. Orchard Park, 20298 E. Indiana Ave., Liberty Lake. Free. (509) 755-6700.

Mike Cannon – Comedian Mike Cannon has recently appeared on Barstool Sports as a guest on the popular digital series “Friday Night Pints” and “Answer the Internet,” as a guest on Comedy Central’s “Stupid Questions” with Chris Distefano, as a panelist on Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Show” with Larry Wilmore and more. July 30 and 31, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $10-$22. (509) 318-9998.

53rd Annual Art on the Green – A marketplace, performance space and gathering place featuring more than 115 artists, performers, food choices, children’s activities and a juried art show. July 30, 10 a.m. North Idaho College, Citizens Council for the Arts, 495 N. College Drive, Coeur d Alene.