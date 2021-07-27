Washington State’s Abraham Lucas makes third consecutive Outland watch list

Predictably, Washington State’s top offensive tackle once again found himself on a preseason watch list for the award given to college football’s best lineman.

Abraham Lucas, the Cougars’ all-conference right tackle, was named to the watch list for the Outland Trophy on Tuesday. It’s the third time in as many years Lucas’ name has appeared on the preseason list, which includes 80 interior linemen – both on offense and defense – from across the country.

The inclusion comes on the same day Lucas was named to the All-Pac-12 Preseason First Team, as voted on by the conference’s media members. Lucas has been named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team each of the last three seasons and was tabbed as the fourth-best offensive tackle in the country last season by Pro Football Focus College.

A native of Everett, Lucas turned down an opportunity to leave school early and turn pro so he could play his senior season at WSU. Lucas is two years removed from being named the top pass-blocking offensive tackle in the country by PFF College, and earned Freshman All-America honors in 2018 from USA Today.

Lucas is one of four returning starters on WSU’s offensive line, along with left tackle Liam Ryan, center Brian Greene and left guard Jarrett Kingston. Combined, Lucas and Ryan have started in 60 games, and neither has missed a start since 2018.

Other Pac-12 players named to the Outland watch list include Washington’s Henry Bainvalu and Jaxson Kirkland, Stanford’s Walter Rouse, Arizona State’s Jermayne Lole and Dohnovan West, Oregon State’s Nathan Eldridge and Oregon’s Alex Forsyth.