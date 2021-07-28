From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael D. Wambold and Whitney G. Wilke, both of Spokane Valley.

Benjamin M. Ford, of Spokane, and Eleni M. Frangedakis, of Spokane Valley.

Julian T. Blair and Emily R. Cutler, both of Spokane.

Troy M. Thomas and Katherine T. Hamilton, both of Spokane.

Colton J. Hegdal and Olivia C. Young, both of Deer Park.

Jacob C. Schoenwald and Emily K. Orlowski, both of Newman Lake.

Justin D. Smith, of Greenacres, and Megumi Nakagawara, of Misawa, Aomori, Japan.

Zachary T. Deniston, of Spokane, and Jessica M. Mattingly, both of Spokane Valley.

Dion M. Stevenson and Mariah L. Brown, both of Airway Heights.

Calvin J. Nelson and Vanessa N. Figueroa, both of Spokane.

Artem P. Dimov and Taylor L. Kellum, both of Spokane.

Corey J. Naccarato and Jessica R. Johnson, both of Clayton.

Boedy J. Taylor and Grace K. Schneider, both of Spokane.

Zackary T. Terry and Chelsea A. Brustad, both of Electric City.

Vincent C. Trujillo and Theresa J. Rivera, both of Spokane.

Keithyn L. Clure and Jessika M. Smith, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Henning Knipprath v. Steel Structures America Inc., et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Richard Tannehill v. Dakota D. Schraff, et al., restitution of premises.

Ghanim Al Zaria v. City of Cheney, land use petition.

Vanessa Bradway, et al., v. Adam Briggs, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Cynthia L. Jackson, et al., v. Uber Technologies Inc., et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company, et al., v. Jon Gaede, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Christopher Cox, et al., v. Indian Canyon Properties, LLC; McCathren Management & Real Estate Service, Inc.; and Indian Canyon Apartments, complaint for damages (negligence) and loss of consortium.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Dorsett, Kelly V. and Kathryn L.

Reutov, Antonina V. and Anton S.

Young, Ryan D. and Josel M.

Frazier, Stephanie A. and Donald

Clark, Makenzie R. and Clawson, Ryan P.

Taylor, Kristal J. and Jack R.

Teilborg, Nicole K. and Taylor N.

Hesseltine, Jennifer R. and Shane L.

Snaza, Thomas D. and Kimberly B.

Hull, Julie A. and Donald L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Jay A. Walter, 35; restitution to be determined, 104 days in jail with credit given for 104 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Matthew W. Antush

Vianna J. Mcelroy, 31; 60 days in jail, third-degree driving with suspended license and operating vehicle without ignition interlock.

Dathan S. Miller, 32; 44 days in jail, no contact order violation and theft.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Andrew W. A. Wattles, 28; 23 days in jail, harassment.