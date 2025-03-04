Nine officers will not face charges in last year’s fatal South Hill police shooting

Nine Spokane police officers will not face criminal charges after they fired their weapons at a 43-year-old man who pointed a gun at them multiple times during a shooting last year on the South Hill.

Craig Anglisano was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center for his gunshot wounds and died.

The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office determined Officers William Braten, Michael Brunner, Steven Donges, William Dowsing, Trystan Herzog, Christopher Johnson, Ryan McLucas, Dylan Pavlischak and Andrew Wilson were justified in the Jan. 31, 2024, shooting at Edwidge Woldson Park near Sacred Heart, a Spokane County news release said Tuesday.

Cheney Police Department officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. that day to a Cheney home for a report of a suicidal man, the release said. Anglisano’s girlfriend reported receiving a concerning text message from Anglisano, and that she feared he was going to try to kill himself.

Later, a person called 911 reporting that a man named “Craig” gave him a suicide note and threatened to kill him, according to the release. Police responded and located Anglisano at Stevens Street and Cliff Drive in Edwidge Woldson Park.

Officers pleaded with Anglisano to put his weapon down and allow them to get help with his crisis, the release said. When asked if there was anything the police could do to convince him to lay the weapon down, Anglisano replied “no.”

Anglisano repeatedly rejected help and ignored police requests to put his gun on the ground, prosecutors said.

At about 6:20 p.m., Anglisano pointed a gun at officers, who fired their weapons. Anglisano continued to point his weapon multiple times at officers who continued firing until he laid motionless, according to the release.

A loaded 9 mm handgun was found on Anglisano’s lap.

“We’re deeply saddened by losing Craig as a father, brother, partner, son and caring friend,” Anglisano’s family said in a statement at the time. “He leaves behind many that will miss his love, light and laughter.”