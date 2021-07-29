Business beat

Health care

Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers, a division of Columbia Surgical Specialists, has hired Shannon Riggs, DPT. Riggs earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from the University of Idaho in 2008 and doctoral degree in physical therapy from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in 2013.

She has experience in outpatient and inpatient settings with emphasis on patients with neurological and orthopedic injuries with a specific interest in vestibular rehabilitation.

Christina Rust, DPT, PT, MCHS, PA-C, has joined Functional Medicine of Idaho in Sandpoint.

Rust is a certified physician assistant with more than two decades of experience and specializes in non-opioid pain management, nutrition counseling, weight loss and healthy aging.

She earned a Bachelor in Health Sciences degree from Carroll College and a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Creighton University.

Rust also attended the physician assistant program at the University of Washington MEDEX Northwest and earned a Master of Clinical Health Sciences. Rust is licensed to practice medicine in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

Spokane Digestive Center has hired Dr. Matthew Hillam. Hillam was previously in fellowship training at Mountain Vista Medical Center, the Mayo Clinic, and Banner University Medical Center in Arizona.

Financial

Stifel Financial Corporation has announced the addition of Tim Devlin and Michael Jeremiah to its broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, in Spokane.

They have 53 years of combined investment industry experience.

Devlin and Jeremiah come to Stifel from Wells Fargo Advisors, where they were responsible for $239 million in client assets.

Honors

The U.S. News & World Report has named Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center & Children’s Hospital as the No. 1 Best Hospital in Eastern Washington.

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions for this year’s evaluation.

The rankings are based on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.