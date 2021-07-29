Music calendar: July 30-Aug. 6

Festival at Sandpoint – through Aug. 8. Featuring St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Jake Owen, Sheakey Graves, Gladys Knight, Young the Giant, REO Speedwagon, Keb’ Mo’ & Band and more. Visit festivalatsandpoint.com for details. Memorial Field, 801 Ontario St., Sandpoint. $9.95-$74.95. (208) 265-4554.

Fridays at the Clock Summer Music Series – Presented by WSU School of Music. Outdoors between Bryan Hall and Holland Library every Friday through July at 6:30 p.m. Visit events.wsu.edu/organization/school-of-music for details. Washington State University, 1630 N.E. Valley Road, Pullman. (509) 335-3564.

Watershed Festival – Friday through Sunday. Rescheduled from July 31, 2020. All original tickets still valid. Country. Lineup includes Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Billy Currington, Jon Pardi and more. 754 Silica Road NW, George. Single-day pass $197-$304; three-day pass $471-$808. (509) 785-6262.

Dierks Bentley with Breland – Country. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $69-$129. (509) 481-2800.

Carter Hudson – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 8-11 p.m. 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Dirty Betty – Rock. Friday, 9 p.m. 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Miah Kohal Band – Classic rock/outlaw country. Friday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Ben Vogel – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Cellars, 3890 N. Schreiber Way, Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-2336.

Scythe & Spade – Folk, singer-songwriter. Saturday, 6 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Pat Coast – Variety. Saturday, 6 p.m. Post Falls Brewing Co., 112 N. Spokane St., Post Falls. (208) 773-7301.

Bryson Evans – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 7 p.m. Matchwood Brewing Co., 513 Oak St., Sandpoint. (208) 718-2739.

Blake Braley – Funk/soul. Saturday, 8-11 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Carter Hudson – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 8 p.m. 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Morgan Myles – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 8 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Dirty Betty – Rock. Saturday, 9 p.m. 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Slo Motion Walter – Funk. Saturday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Inland Blues Society – Blues. Sunday, 3 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Sole Proprietor – Blues, funk, Motown, rhythm and blues, classic rock. Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Wine Cellars, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road, Spokane Valley. $15. (509) 747-3903.

Music on Mondays Concert Series: Rusty and Chrissy – Featuring classic country music by Rusty Jackson and Chrissy Summering. Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs and snacks. Monday, 6-7:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host Truck Mills invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Lucas Brown – Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Jake Robin – Singer-songwriter. With guest musician. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Runaway Lemonade – Rock variety. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Okay, Honey – Folk singer-songwriter duo. Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Wine Cellars, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road, Spokane Valley. $8. (509) 747-3903.

Nick Wiebe – Singer-songwriter cover artist. Thursday, 6 p.m. Post Falls Brewing Co., 112 N Spokane St., Post Falls. (208) 773-7301.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. (509) 838-7815.

Songfest Preview – A sneak peek of Sandpoint’s Songfest music benefit hosted by Thom Shepherd of the Music Conservatory of Sandpoint. Featuring a variety of songwriters and performers. Thursday, 7 p.m. 513 Oak St., Sandpoint. (208) 718-2739.

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney – Part of the “It’s Time” co-headlining tour. Alternative rock. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $37-$91.50. (509) 279-7000.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. Thursday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Country Music Night With Last Chance Band – Country. Thursday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Hillyard Festival and Hi-Jinx Parade – Aug. 6-8. Featuring live entertainment, fireworks, beer garden, vendor fair, kids games and more. Aug. 6, Noon-10 p.m. Greater Hillyard Community. Free.

Seth and Sara – Americana duo. Aug. 6, 5 p.m. Big Barn Brewing, 16004 N. Applewood Lane, Mead. (509) 238-2489.

Alive 85 – Elvis impersonator with 1980s rock flair. Aug. 6, 6 p.m. Stormin’ Norman’s Shipfaced Saloon, 12303 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley. (509) 862-4852.

Daniel Hall – Folk-rock singer-songwriter. Aug. 6, 7 p.m. Fischin’ Hole Saloon, 114 E. Lake St., Medical Lake. (509) 299-6114.

Birds of Play – Americana/roots. Aug. 6, 7 p.m. Matchwood Brewing Co., 513 Oak St., Sandpoint. (208) 718-2739.

Rodney Carrington – Country artist and comedian. Rescheduled from Aug. 7, 2020 to Aug. 6, 2021. Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $49-$79. (509) 481-2800.

Haley Young and the Bossame – Funk/soul/rock. Aug. 6, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.The Smokes – Alternative rock/shoegaze. With Cathedral Pearls and BaLonely. Aug. 6, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. (206) 499-9173.

Dragonfly – Dance/rock. Aug. 6, 9 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.