Things to do in Spokane July 30-Aug. 6 – ‘Toy Story 4,’ ‘Sleeping Beauty,’ Music on Mondays, ‘Puccini’s Tosca’

U of I Free Summer Movies – Friday: “Godzilla vs. Kong,” PG-13; Aug. 6: “Grease,” PG; Aug. 13: “In the Heights,” PG-13; Aug. 20: “Knives Out,” PG-13; Aug. 21: “Wonder Woman 1984,” PG-13; Aug. 26: “A Quiet Place Part II,” PG-13. Movies begin at approximately 9 p.m. Free popcorn while supplies last. University of Idaho, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Free. (208) 885-6111.

“Shrek: The Musical” – In-person viewing of a filmed recording of the musical production presented by Christian Youth Theater. Also available for online viewing. “Shrek” brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life onstage and proves there’s more to the story than meets the ears. Friday, 7 p.m. Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1765 W. Golf Course Road, Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 667-1865.

“Little House on the Prairie” – Follow the Ingalls family’s journey westward to their settlement in DeSmet, South Dakota, where Ma and Pa Ingalls hoped to make a better life for their children. It tells the story of their struggle to keep their land claim. Presented by Spokane Valley Summer Theatre. Friday through Sunday. Weekday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday performances at 2 p.m. University High School, 12420 E. 32nd Ave., Spokane Valley. $39 adult; $37 senior and military; $22 student with ID. (509) 228-5100.

“Toy Story 4” – When a new toy named Forky joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy. Directed by Josh Cooley. Rated G. 100 minutes. Movie begins at dusk. Friday. Orchard Park, 20298 E. Indiana Ave., Liberty Lake. Free. (509) 755-6700.

“Twelfth Night” – A live presentation of William Shakespeare’s popular romantic comedy “Twelfth Night” centering on twins separated by a shipwreck in a strange land, a local estate enraptured with passion and madness and a love triangle complicated by mistaken identities. Directed by international playwright, teaching artist and theater-maker Chelsea DuVall. Produced by Gonzaga University Theatre and Dance adjunct professor and co-founder of One Heart Native Arts and Film Festival Josephine Keefe. Performances are Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. and Sunday, 5 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. $10 member/student, $15 general admission. (509) 456-3931.

Mike Cannon – Comic Mike Cannon’s TV credits include Comedy Central, TruTV, Fox, MTV and MTV2. Friday and Saturday, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $10-$22. (509) 318-9998.

53rd Annual Art on the Green – A marketplace, performance space and gathering place featuring more than 115 artists, performers, food choices, children’s activities and a juried art show. Friday, 10 a.m. North Idaho College, Citizens Council for the Arts, 495 N. College Drive, Coeur d Alene.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

“Zero Lag Laughs” – All-ages improv performance. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Safari – Live improv performance for mature audiences. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

AARP Virtual Class: “Yoga for Navigating Your Emotions With Adriene” – Learn how to use the tools of yoga to recognize when your emotions are carrying you away. For independently mobile participants who have a basic physical activity level. Visit local.aarp.org/spokane-wa/aarp-events to register. Saturday, 7 a.m. Free.

53rd Annual Art on the Green – A marketplace, performance space and gathering place featuring more than 115 artists, performers, food choices, children’s activities and a juried art show. Saturday, 10 a.m. North Idaho College, Citizens Council for the Arts, 495 N. College Drive, Coeur d Alene.

The Friends of Manito Art Festival – Artwork, food, music and more in the green east of Duncan Gardens in Manito Park. Proceeds benefit Manito Park. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Manito Park, 1702 S. Grand Blvd. (509) 625-6200.

Gossip Girls Living History Program – A day of gossip, games and more. Test your skills against living history actors in a game of croquet. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. $12 adults; $7 children ages 6-17; $10 college students; $10 seniors; free children ages 5 and younger. (509) 363-5315.

Wine Class: The Wines of the World – Taste a selection of wines from around Europe. Saturday, 3-4:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

July-O-Ween – Costume contest with $500 in cash prizes, music by DJ Storme and Sativa’s Cruella Birthday Drag show. Proof of vaccination is required for dancing or going maskless. Visit nynebar.com for tickets. Saturday, 7 p.m. Nyne Bistro and Bar, 232 W. Sprague Ave. $10. (509) 474-1621.

53rd Annual Art on the Green – A marketplace, performance space and gathering place featuring more than 115 artists, performers, food choices, children’s activities and a juried art show. Sunday, 10 a.m. North Idaho College, Citizens Council for the Arts, 495 N. College Drive, Coeur d Alene.

Wine Class: Wines of Heft – A literal mouthfeel and structure of firmness will be shown in these tannic but soft and lovely reds. Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Bolshoi Ballet: “The Sleeping Beauty” – Recorded live in Moscow, Russia. On her 16th birthday, Princess Aurora falls under the curse of the Evil Fairy Carabosse and into a deep slumber lasting 100 years. Only the kiss of a prince can break the spell. Sunday, 3 p.m. Regal Cinemas NorthTown, 4750 N. Division St. $16. (509) 489-0570.

Christ Cakes: Youth Bible Study – Discuss scripture in the context of daily life. Conversation will be accompanied by snacks and sweets. Open to adults between ages 18 to 35. Masks required. For more information, call (509) 325-6810 or visit makingspokanebetter.org. Sunday, 6-7 p.m. The Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana Ave. Free. (509) 325-6810.

Music on Mondays Concert Series: Rusty and Chrissy – Featuring classic country music by Rusty Jackson and Chrissy Summering. Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs and snacks. Monday, 6-7:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Alzheimer’s Association Webinar: “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body” – Learn about research in diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. Visit alz.org/alzwa/helping_you/education to register. Tuesday, 10-11:30 a.m. Free. (800) 272-3900.

River City Market and Music – Hosted by Jordan Sales and Service. Farmers market with regional produce, snow cones, flowers, baked goods, crafts, food trucks and jewelry. Available 4-7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Aug. 11. Live music begins at 6 p.m. Vendor space available; call if interested. 201 E. Fourth Ave., Post Falls. (208) 773-5016.

MET Live Summer Encore: “Puccini’s Tosca” – Recorded live from the Met stage in 2018. Puccini’s musical thriller of love, lust, politics and murder – following the jealous diva Tosca and her lover Cavaradossi, the painter whose revolutionary ideals lead them both into tragedy – remains one of the most riveting works in the operatic repertoire. Wednesday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Available at Regal NorthTown, 4750 N. Division St., or Regale Riverstone, 2416 Old Mill Loop, Coeur d’Alene. $16.

Summer Night Yoga Series – Hosted by the Union. An hourlong Vinyasa flow. Bring a mat and water. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Spokane Tribal Gathering Place, 347 N. Post St., behind City Hall. Free.

Taylor Tomlinson – Comic known for her Netflix special “Quarter Life Crisis” and performances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Conan,” Comedy Central’s “Adam Devine’s House Party” and Netflix’s “The Comedy Lineup,” as well as a top 10 finish in season 9 of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” Thursday through Aug. 7, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $30-$40. (509) 318-9998.

Riverfront Moves: Yoga in the Garden – Hosted by Beyoutiful Hot Yoga. Visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane/calendar for details. Thursday, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Riverfront Park, Sisters Cities Garden, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Coffee in the Garden – Join for refreshments, garden talk, demonstrations, crafts and more. Weekly through August. Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 474-1976.

Barbecue and Bands – Honey soy pork chops with sides and drink of choice, including beer or wine. Featuring live music from David Reed. First come, first served. Thursday, 5-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Bill Engvall – Comedian and actor best known for his work as a standup comic, his signature “Here’s Your Sign” bit and as a member of the Blue Collar Comedy group. Thursday, 7 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $40-$60. (800) 523-2464.

“For the Love of Country” – Directed by Lee Duke. Dinner is available with each show. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. Visit northwoodsperformingarts.com for details. Aug. 6, 7, 13 and 14. Circle Moon Theater, 3642 N. SR 211, Newport. $25 dinner and show; $12 adult, show only; $10 children and seniors, show only. (208) 448-1294.

Couples Date Night: Eight Is Enough – A four-person scramble. Dinner for two available for $25. Register at cdacasino.com/event/couples-date-night-eight-is-enough. Aug. 6, 7 a.m. Circling Raven Golf Course, 37914 South Nukwalqw, Worley. $125. (800) 523-2464.

Shakespeare in the Park – Spokane Shakespeare Society presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Check my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane for location. Aug. 6, 6:30 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Rodney Carrington – Show rescheduled from Aug. 7, 2020, to Aug. 6, 2021. Comic and country artist. Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $49-$79. (509) 481-2800.