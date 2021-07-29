Washington records
UPDATED: Thu., July 29, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Brandi N. Hall and Kendra L. Clark, both of Airway Heights.
Brandon M. Stevens and Lindsey S. Conroy, both of Cheney.
Justin L. Berarducci and Heaven L. Henry, both of Airway Heights.
Denis Matveyev and Yuliya A. Budnik, both of Spokane Valley.
Logan J. Dahlberg, of Athol, Idaho, and Laila J. Courtney, of Spokane Valley.
Kaden J. Earle and Aaron C. Addison, both of Spokane.
Amy L. Sprenger and Rick L. Staggs, both of Spokane.
Sean M. Sabrowski and Jaime L. Fyfe, both of Cheney.
Justin S. Steinhoff, of Dayton, Washington, and Valerie M. Slinger, of Coeur d’Alene.
Jared C. Krall and Emma L. Claypool, both of Cheney.
Derek M. Knutson and Jessica L. Bennett, both of Spokane.
Ryan S. Johnson, of Newberg, Oregon, and Katherine G. Cvancara, of Spokane.
Joseph S. Cottrell and Chenoa D. Villegas, both of Spokane.
Richard J. Berka and Jessica E. Thomson, both of Spokane Valley.
Alexander J. Bratt and Natalie T. Marr, both of Spokane.
Cody S. Largent and Taylor N. Scott, both of Post Falls.
Brady A. Warr, of Kennewick and Hannah M. Attridge
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Montey Loe v. Nowcrowd Inc., et al., complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Basta, Melissa M. and Giuseppe L.
Criminal sentencings
Judge John O. Cooney
Samantha L. Collison, 32; restitution to be determined, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree vehicle prowling.
Jordan M. Woods, 23; restitution to be determined, 33 months in prison, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Endre M. Arnold, 22; $500 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving and disorderly conduct.
Justin T. Betts, 39; 45 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Carlson J. Biamon, 28; 364 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Bradley G. Davis, 31; one day in jail, reckless driving.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Tonyokwe Ronald, 41; 30 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and physical control.
Rebecca J. Sides, 29; six days in jail, theft.
