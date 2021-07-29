From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Brandi N. Hall and Kendra L. Clark, both of Airway Heights.

Brandon M. Stevens and Lindsey S. Conroy, both of Cheney.

Justin L. Berarducci and Heaven L. Henry, both of Airway Heights.

Denis Matveyev and Yuliya A. Budnik, both of Spokane Valley.

Logan J. Dahlberg, of Athol, Idaho, and Laila J. Courtney, of Spokane Valley.

Kaden J. Earle and Aaron C. Addison, both of Spokane.

Amy L. Sprenger and Rick L. Staggs, both of Spokane.

Sean M. Sabrowski and Jaime L. Fyfe, both of Cheney.

Justin S. Steinhoff, of Dayton, Washington, and Valerie M. Slinger, of Coeur d’Alene.

Jared C. Krall and Emma L. Claypool, both of Cheney.

Derek M. Knutson and Jessica L. Bennett, both of Spokane.

Ryan S. Johnson, of Newberg, Oregon, and Katherine G. Cvancara, of Spokane.

Joseph S. Cottrell and Chenoa D. Villegas, both of Spokane.

Richard J. Berka and Jessica E. Thomson, both of Spokane Valley.

Alexander J. Bratt and Natalie T. Marr, both of Spokane.

Cody S. Largent and Taylor N. Scott, both of Post Falls.

Brady A. Warr, of Kennewick and Hannah M. Attridge

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Montey Loe v. Nowcrowd Inc., et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Basta, Melissa M. and Giuseppe L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge John O. Cooney

Samantha L. Collison, 32; restitution to be determined, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree vehicle prowling.

Jordan M. Woods, 23; restitution to be determined, 33 months in prison, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Endre M. Arnold, 22; $500 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving and disorderly conduct.

Justin T. Betts, 39; 45 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Carlson J. Biamon, 28; 364 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Bradley G. Davis, 31; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Tonyokwe Ronald, 41; 30 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and physical control.

Rebecca J. Sides, 29; six days in jail, theft.