Sheriff’s deputy shot in Suncrest

A sheriff’s deputy was shot and injured early Tuesday near Suncrest, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The deputy was in surgery Tuesday morning and is expected to recover, a sheriff’s office dispatcher said.

Chief Deputy Greg Gowin said the deputy who was shot was responding to a burglary in progress about 2:30 a.m. when he was shot in the area of 16000 N. Suncrest Drive. Stevens County Sheriff Brad Manke was visiting with the injured deputy Tuesday morning at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Gowin said Manke is expected to provide more details later Tuesday.

Neighbors reported seeing officers with guns combing the neighborhood around 5:30 a.m.

A person who was not the deputy was taken from the scene on a gurney about 8:30 a.m.

The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane Police Department and Washington State Patrol.