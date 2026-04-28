‘She always made us smile’: Families of three Othello teens killed in crash remember girls’ loving spirits

Yaritzi Flores-Romero, left, and Melissa Romero-Espinoza were two of three 15-year-old Othello High School girls killed in a rollover crash Sunday near Othello. (Courtesy of GoFundMe)

Iris Ramos Cruz loved doing her makeup and putting on “very fluffy lashes” and “extra long” nails, according to her sister, Valeria Ramos.

“She always knew what to say to people,” Valeria said. “She always knew how to make people laugh.”

Iris, Yaritzi Flores-Romero and Melissa Romero-Espinoza, all 15-year-old Othello High School students, were killed in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon near Othello.

Presiliano Perez-Pineda, 19, of Othello, is jailed on suspicion of three counts of vehicular homicide, according to court documents.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office believes Perez-Pineda was driving a Mercedes-Benz sedan on Bench Road when he tried to pass a Chevrolet Silverado pickup, occupied by the three teen girls, according to court documents. Perez-Pineda instead struck the driver’s side of the truck, causing the truck to roll into an irrigation canal.

Deputies found the three girls, who were thrown from the truck, dead in the water near the Silverado. Valeria said Iris previously dated Perez-Pineda.

Perez-Pineda did not call 911 to report the incident and instead continued driving away from the crash, according to the sheriff’s office in court documents.

He remained jailed Tuesday in lieu of $1 million bail.

Denise Ramirez, Yaritzi’s aunt and Melissa’s cousin, said in a text message that Yaritzi loved wrestling and being with her four sisters. She also loved Dubai strawberries and celebrated her quinceañera, or 15th birthday celebration, earlier this year.

A post on the “Othello Lady Huskies Wrestling” Facebook page called Yaritzi a “truly special teammate.”

“Yari represented our team with unmatched tenacity and fearless determination,” the post stated. “Even as a freshman, she was a role model in the wrestling room – someone others looked up to and drew energy from because of her aggressive, relentless style. She will be missed not only as a fierce competitor, but as a genuine, fun-loving young woman who always carried a smile. We will remember her humor, her spirit, and her constant hunger to improve.”

Ramirez wrote that Melissa loved being with her cousins as well as makeup and fashion.

“She was a very kind person and always happy around her family,” Ramirez wrote.

Valeria said her sister, Iris, was outgoing, liked to make jokes and had a lot of friends. She loved baking and cooking.

“She always wanted to be there for everyone,” she said. “She was very sensitive and she was such a sweet little girl.”

Iris loved getting her nails done and wanted to be a nail technician.

“She always got them very long, extra long,” Valeria said of her sister’s nails.

Valeria, 17, is the oldest of the four sisters.

“She was my little sister and I saw her grow up, and knowing that I will never be able to see her again, it just breaks my heart,” Valeria said.

She said her sister loved spending time with family, often making jokes and poking and grabbing their faces in a playful manner.

“She always made us smile and she would always joke around with us,” Valeria said.

A GoFundMe for the families of Yaritzi and Melissa raised more than $14,000 as of Tuesday evening. A GoFundMe for the Ramos Cruz family garnered over $6,700.

“We gather with heavy hearts to honor and remember two beloved members of our family whose lives were taken far too soon in a tragic car accident,” the online fundraiser for Yaritzi and Melissa said. “Their absence has left a space that can never truly be filled, but their love, laughter, and the memories they gave us will remain with us forever.”

Ramirez thanked everyone who donated and prayed for her grieving family.

Othello School District Superintendent Pete Perez said Monday that Othello schools are operating on a normal schedule, but staff proctor training and state assessments planned for the week were postponed. Counseling services were also available for students and staff at all Othello schools.

“Our hearts are with their families, friends, and all who knew and loved them,” Perez wrote on the school district’s Facebook page. “This loss is being felt across our schools and throughout our community, and we recognize that many are grieving.”