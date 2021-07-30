From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Talen C. A. Maddux and Heather M. Grassi, both of Spokane.

Araeli B. L. Lopez and Genesis A. Marroquin, both of Spokane Valley.

Matthew D. Latham and Lauren E. Miller, both of Medical Lake.

Ismael G. Garcia and Kathryn M. Hill, both of Madrid, Spain.

Tyler M. Gebby and Katherine A. Renner, both of Spokane.

Nathanael D. Romaneschi, of Cheney and Lindsey M. Taylor, of Spokane.

Nathanael H. Tesdahl and Megan E. Dumaw, both of Spokane.

Kyle S. Heffernan and Audrianna L. Gundersen, both of Cheney.

Roy L. Morrison and Tawny S. Arensmeyer, both of Laurel, Maryland.

Conner A. Hiatt, of Spokane and Victoriya M. Ryakhovskaya, of Spokane Valley.

Ryan K. McCarty and Megan M. Christensen, both of Spokane Valley.

David D. Denman and Ashley C. Espe, both of Gilbert, Arizona.

Christopher J. Davies and Tin Y. Lee, both of Spokane.

Arik Ackerman and Christina Johns, both of Coeur d’Alene.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Lonnie Stone, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Amanda Rice, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. David J. Keever, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Everardo Andrade, money claimed owed.

Maurah Kaunah v. Kelly Krebs, seeking quiet title.

Ronald L. Webb v. Ryan L. Gibbs, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Country Ridge Estates LLC v. Toni Hotchkiss, et al., restitution of premises.

Estate of David L. Hurd, et al., v. Providence Health and Services-Washington; Dieter F. Lubbe, M.D., et al.; Sean A. Spangler, M.D., et al., complaint for negligence and wrongful death.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Miller, Brianna R. and Dustin W.

Webster, William and Carman, Cody

Steigleder, Jessica C. and Colin S.

Cook, Zane M. and Shane G.

Hemmingson, Joshua and Montgomery, Lorin E.

Darnell, Marley L. and Michael A., Jr.

Gilman, Tyler Q. and Marissa J.

Legal separations granted

Caulford, Cathy A. and Matthew S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Ronald Hevewah, 54; 33 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Theodore L. Williams, 37; 185 days in jail with credit given for 185 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Matthew W. Nowak, 38; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Whispper D. Herman, 20; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Michael L. Tingley, 34; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to escape from community custody.

Paula M. Barnett, 39; no penalties, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Erick A. Morris, 34; restitution to be determined, three months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault-domestic violence.

Phillip J. Powlus, 42; $1,170 restitution, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of three-degree theft.

Judge Tony Hazel

Trever O. Hamblen, 31; $30 fine, 107 days in jail with credit given for 107 days served, 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 25 months community custody, after being found guilty of one count of violation of order and pleading guilty to one count of violation of order and second-degree burglary-domestic violence.

Samantha J. Nixt, 35; $2,608.67 restitution, one day in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Isaac A. Jolley, 24; $15 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence and violation of order.

Mayson J. Cowan, 18; $100 restitution, six months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree theft.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Omar Husein, 47; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of two counts of violation of order and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Chernelle Bjelkengren

Kristi K. McDowell, 43; $15 fine, 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, after being found guilty to violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jeffrey A. Danielson, 30; $350 fine, two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Abigail L. Deboer, 38; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Damian C. Eiffert, 35; 47 days in jail, 13 days community service.