From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Manuel A. A. Vargas and Carolina H. Macias, both of Spokane.

Anatolyi M. Avdeev, of Pullman and Alina N. Ceavdari, of Elk.

Jose C. Alvarado Torres and Cristina Martinez Torres, both of Spokane Valley.

Paul J. Geibel and Elizabeth R. Parker, both of Canby, Oregon.

Aaron D. Neale, of Spangle and Emily M. Geer, of Spokane.

Tyrone L. Evans, of Fairchild Air Force Base and Cassidy E. Hyde, of Tampa, Florida.

Michael M. Davydenko and Yana P. Ponkratov, both of Spokane.

Dylan J. Siegel and Rebecca K. Balen, both of Liberty Lake.

Darren B. Mark and Sierra R. Willms, both of Fairfield.

Mark Kozhokaru and Natalya Neyman, both of Cheney

Timofey A. Lunin and Kendra L. Knutsen, both of Spokane.

Conor J. Dempsey and Ivana Draca, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Scott Cook, et al., v. Charles Goodsell, seeking quiet title.

Inland Restoration Inc. v. Dannette Clark, complaint for breach of contract and damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hopkins, Kyung K. and Keith L.

Tanners, Kashana L. and Arram D.

Adamson, Britton D. and Toogood, Andrea J.

Bauer, Kathleen A. and Robert D.

Orton, Nigel P. and Herrera, Olga L.

Stoute, Autumn M. and Chris

Hector, Rikki and Tarr, Keaton

Noah, Garrett E. and Kristina L.

Shvachev, Svetlana P. and Yuriy N.

Rumsey, Jeffrey N. and Macario-Rumsey, Paloma A.

Wilson, Brandon N. and Jessi Y.

Smith, Sara B. and Rodney N.

Owens, Joseph A. and Lisa M.

Gaddess, Deborah R. and Depue, Joshua J.

Johns, Grace M. and Chad M.

Southwick, Chrystal E. and Steven J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Gerardo N. Moreno, 42; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Tony Hazel

Timmy B. Tschabold, 46; 27.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 27.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree escape.

Michael E. Mickelson, 34; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Brian L. Danner, 49; 41 days in jail, after being found guilty of attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Kenley A. Prince, 34; 15 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Gregory M. Samis, 61; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Shannon C. Smith, 36; two days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Chauncey C. Peak, 35; 62 days in jail, three counts of no contact order violation.

Alexandra J. Roush, 28; 13 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Johnny W. Russell, 20; one day in jail, third-degree driving with license suspended.

Robert E. Schrader, 38; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Matthew Antush

Jason D. Hill, 42; 12 days in jail, malicious mischief property and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Paul E. Loftonmills, 38; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Debra R. Hayes

Brandon L. Baughman, 30; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Canon W. Baker, 37; two days in jail, $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Casey A. Davis, 38; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Samuel A. Doyon, 33; $1,245.50 fine, four days in jail with credit given for two days served, 180 days electronic home monitoring, 30 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to physical control.

Christopher R. Griffith, 41; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kristy A. Linerud, 51; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Kevin P. Bauerle, 39; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Joe Castaneda III, 19; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, firearm possessed by minor violation.

Gates A. Ford, 27; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Andria N. Hayes, 28; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, two counts of harassment.

Jade N. Lamb, 28; $160 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one days served, 12 months probation, third-degree theft.

Alyssa D. Payne, 42; $285.87 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, first-degree negligent driving and false statement to a public servant.

Victor P. Tyatykh, 21; restitution to be determined, 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, 24 months probation, third-degree malicious mischief and first-degree criminal trespass.