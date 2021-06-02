On the Air
Wed., June 2, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
1:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula One: Practice 1 ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees OR Washington at Atlanta MLB
1 p.m.: Texas at Colorado MLB
5 p.m.: Cincinnati at St. Louis OR Detroit at Chicago White Sox MLB
6:30 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root
8 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at San Diego OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5 p.m.: Denver at Portland TNT
7:30 p.m.: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers TNT
Basketball, WNBA
7 p.m.: Chicago at Phoenix CBS Sports
Cycling
11 p.m.: UCI: The Criterium du Dauphine NBC Sports
Football, spring league
4 p.m.: North Division: Conquerors vs. Alphas FS1
Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament Golf
4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: U.S. Women’s Open Championship Golf
Gymnastics
7:30 p.m.: U.S. Championships NBC Sports
Hockey, IIHF
6 a.m.: World Championship: U.S. vs. Slovakia NHL
10 a.m.: World Championship: Finland vs. Czech Republic NHL
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Islanders NBC Sports
5 p.m.: Carolina at Tampa Bay USA
Soccer, men
8:50 a.m.: UEFA U-21 Euro: Spain vs. Portugal ESPNU
11:50 a.m.: UEFA U-21 Euro: Netherlands vs. Germany ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Honduras CBS Sports
Softball, College World Series
9 a.m.: James Madison vs. Oklahoma ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Georgia vs. Oklahoma State ESPN
4 p.m.: Arizona vs. Alabama ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Florida State vs. UCLA ESPN
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 920-AM
Basketball, high school
5:15 p.m.: Ferris at Lewis and Clark (doubleheader) 700-AM
Events subject to change
