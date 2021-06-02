The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

1:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula One: Practice 1 ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees OR Washington at Atlanta MLB

1 p.m.: Texas at Colorado MLB

5 p.m.: Cincinnati at St. Louis OR Detroit at Chicago White Sox MLB

6:30 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root

8 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at San Diego OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5 p.m.: Denver at Portland TNT

7:30 p.m.: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers TNT

Basketball, WNBA

7 p.m.: Chicago at Phoenix CBS Sports

Cycling

11 p.m.: UCI: The Criterium du Dauphine NBC Sports

Football, spring league

4 p.m.: North Division: Conquerors vs. Alphas FS1

Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament Golf

4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: U.S. Women’s Open Championship Golf

Gymnastics

7:30 p.m.: U.S. Championships NBC Sports

Hockey, IIHF

6 a.m.: World Championship: U.S. vs. Slovakia NHL

10 a.m.: World Championship: Finland vs. Czech Republic NHL

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4:30 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Islanders NBC Sports

5 p.m.: Carolina at Tampa Bay USA

Soccer, men

8:50 a.m.: UEFA U-21 Euro: Spain vs. Portugal ESPNU

11:50 a.m.: UEFA U-21 Euro: Netherlands vs. Germany ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Honduras CBS Sports

Softball, College World Series

9 a.m.: James Madison vs. Oklahoma ESPN

11:30 a.m.: Georgia vs. Oklahoma State ESPN

4 p.m.: Arizona vs. Alabama ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Florida State vs. UCLA ESPN

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 920-AM

Basketball, high school

5:15 p.m.: Ferris at Lewis and Clark (doubleheader) 700-AM

Events subject to change

