From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Steven R. Belton and Raquel N. Jerez, both of Spokane Valley.

Kelly J. Voss and Michael T. Carter, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Leonard O. Wallace, et al., v. Rosemarie Peterson, et al., seeking quiet title.

Barbara Lindley v. Chad Turner, et al., medical malpractice.

Discover Bank v. Michael C. Buchanan, money claimed owed.

Haley M. Peters v. Justin R. Hocking, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Dustin G. Abrams, et al., v. Jane Doe, civil rights violation.

Dustin G. Abrams, et al., v. B. Bowlen, civil complaint for damages.

Heather Stratford, et al., v. Umpqua Bank, et al., complaint for damages.

Chaz Martinez, et al., v. Egnyte Inc., complaint for damages based on breach of contract and unpaid wages.

John K. Tormino, et al., v. Tormino Sash & Glass Inc., complaint for declaratory judgment.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Frank, Ashley and Steven L.

Macleod, Lynna R. and Randall S.

Laprath, Lanora E. and Casey L.

Armstrong, Gerriann L. and David M.

Yoerger, Travis and Kari

Harper, Eric J. and Isadora D.

Decuir, Cynthia and Charles

Valdez, Breanne B. and Jeremy

Drown, Jennifer L. and Robert C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Brian L. Danner, 49; 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft, second-degree vehicle prowling, third-degree malicious mischief, making or possessing a motor vehicle theft tool and bail jumping.

Michael S. Scoggin, 30; restitution to be determined, $15 fine, 57 days in jail with credit given for 57 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of violation of order.

Darrel L. Miller, 54; $15 fine, 36 days in jail with credit given for 36 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass-domestic violence and violation of order.

Brandon M. Edwards, 21; $15 fine, 32 days in jail with credit given for 32 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order-foreign and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Alexander M. Vanzandt, six days in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Suliana G. Aguilar-Gutierrez, Warden; debts of $21,579.

Gavyn L. Sherwood, Moses Lake; debts of $21,941.

Aaron C. Gordon, Moses Lake; debts of $24,182.

Ernestina I. Jacquez, Moses Lake; debts of $274,860.

Joshua D. and Desiree D. McCullough, Spokane; debts of $56,553.

Casey J. Ford, Spokane; debts of $50,216.

Erika Cantu, Moses Lake; debts of $45,760.

Marvin J. Edwards, Spokane Valley; debts of $14,280.

Pamela S. Stuber, Spokane; debts of $45,224.

Katherine S. Long, Elk; debts of $20,823.

Jeffery W. Berman, Spokane; debts of $46,688.

Leslie R. Arauz, Spokane; debts of $24,036.

Ethan J. Smiddy, Ephrata; debts of $22,576.

Cassandra F. Dahlke, Spokane; debts of $52,162.

Ericshane K. Oliveira, Spokane; debts of $27,778.

Tracy J. Berman, Spokane; debts of $27,485.

Jan M. P. K. Willson, Spokane; debts of $16,525.

Juan C. Sanchez, Othello; debts of $182,871.

Nancy Florez-Rubio, Quincy; debts of $8,813.

Del R. Stillwaugh and Amy L. Holt-Stillwaugh, Colfax; debts of $268,466.

Heilee K. M. Matlock, Spokane; debts of $11,559.

Wage-earner petitions

Justin A. and Susan K. Joy, Elk; debts of $196,985.

Rhiannon M. Hulick, Spokane; debts of $214,356.

Brittney N. McIver, Liberty Lake; debts of $60,793.

Kenneth D. and Vanessa R. Jarrett, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $335,687.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Maureen K. Troxel, 63; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Kenneth T. Wilson, 59; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Joe A. Ballard, 36; 16 days in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Donna Wilson

Marques L. Johnson, 30; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, third-degree malicious mischief.

Devin C. Perala, 29; 33 days in jail with credit given for 33 days served, 12 months probation, no-contact/protection order violation.

Malango Bembe, 27; $15 fine, 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, 24 months probation, obstruction of law enforcement officer and two counts of no-contact/protection order violation.

Joseph R. Barnes, 35; 101 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, 60 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Rochele A. Trainor, 25; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Carolyn M. Warrick, 41; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Eric D. Emmett, 31; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, third-degree theft.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Dennis E. Harvey, 50; $750 fine, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Derek D. Ott, 43; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Eric C. Lundgren, 37; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Mathew P. J. Morgan, 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, reckless driving and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.