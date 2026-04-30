Stevens County deputy wounded in shooting released from hospital

The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was shot responding to a burglary call Tuesday in Suncrest was released from the hospital Thursday and escorted home by a procession of law enforcement vehicles.

The sheriff’s office posted a short video of the procession on its Facebook page Thursday. The post stated the deputy, who has not been identified, is recovering at home with his family.

Deputies were dispatched at about 3:05 a.m. Tuesday to the 16400 block of North Suncrest Drive for a reported burglary, according to a news release from Washington State Patrol, the lead agency investigating the circumstances surrounding the deputy firing his gun. Deputies entered the residence and were immediately fired at by a man inside.

The Stevens County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 66-year-old Jim Jordan.

One deputy was struck twice in the upper chest and shoulder area, according to WSP. He returned fire before being extracted from the home.

A standoff ensued and officers later deployed a drone into the home where they found Jordan dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a news release from Stevens County Sheriff Brad Manke.

The injured deputy was taken to the hospital, had surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, WSP said.