College baseball: Washington State’s Kyle Manzardo named to Collegiate Baseball’s All-America first team

Washington State infielder Kyle Manzardo began the season the same way he ended it – as an All-American.

The junior from Coeur d’Alene was named to the Collegiate Baseball All-America first team Thursday. He earned preseason third-team honors by the same publication.

Manzardo is WSU’s first All-America first-team selection since pitcher Aaron Sele in 1990 and is the first position player to earn first-team honors since John Olerud in 1988. Manzardo also becomes just the second Cougar to be a two-time All-American, joining Phil Westerndorf (1975, 1977) after earning third-team honors last season.

Manzardo was one of two players from the Pac-12 on the first team, joined by Arizona’s Jacob Berry as a designated hitter.

Gonzaga starting pitcher Alek Jacob earned second-team honors. Jacob was named the West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year Wednesday. Zags teammate Brett Harris was on the third team.

Jacob went 7-1 in 76⅔ innings, posting a 2.82 ERA in 10 starts.

Pair of Cougars on Pac-12 all-conference first team

Manzardo and WSU infielder/catcher Tristan Peterson were named to the Pac-12 All-Conference first team.

Joining the duo as honorable mentions was Jake Meyer.

Oregon outfielder Aaron Zavala was named the conference player of the year.