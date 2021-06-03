GSL basketball roundup: MJ Bruno scores 21 points, Central Valley girls down Gonzaga Prep
UPDATED: Thu., June 3, 2021
Roundup of Thursday’s Greater Spokane League girls and boys basketball. Click here for all of the day’s box scores and stats.
Girls
Central Valley 53, Gonzaga Prep 34: MJ Bruno scored 21 points and the Bears (6-1, 3-1) defeated the visiting Bullpups (4-3, 2-2) in a 4A/3A game. Addie Derzay led Gonzaga Prep with 11 points.
Mead 49, Cheney 24: Teryn Gardner scored 11 points and the Panthers (6-1, 3-1) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (2-5, 2-2) in a 4A/3A game. Emma Evans led Cheney with 15 points.
University 49, Mt. Spokane 39: Eliannah Ramirez scored 14 points and the visiting Titans (3-4, 0-4) defeated the Wildcats (1-6, 0-4) in a 4A/3A game. Gracey Neal led Mt. Spokane with 12 points.
Lewis and Clark 41, Ferris 36: Andie Zylak scored 18 points with 12 rebounds and four steals and the Tigers (5-3, 3-1) defeated the visiting Saxons (2-6, 2-2) in a 4A/3A game. Macey Grant added seven points and four steals for LC. Elliot Hencz led Ferris with nine points.
Pullman 61, Rogers 42: Meghan McSweeney and Elise McDougle scored 17 points apiece and the Greyhounds (4-3, 2-2) beat the visiting Pirates (0-7, 0-4) in a 2A game. Dyanni Sijohn-Pascal led Rogers with 12 points.
Clarkston 70, West Valley 40: Ashlyn Wallace scored 23 points and the Bantams (8-0, 4-0) beat the visiting Eagles (6-1, 4-1) in a 2A game. Alyssa Whittle added 20 points for Clarkston. Madi Carr led WV with 12 points.
Boys
Mt. Spokane 94, University 72: Tyson Degenhart scored 28 points with four 3-pointers and the Wildcats (7-0, 4-0) defeated the Titans (5-3, 2-2) in a 4A/3A game. Kobe Simpson had 22 points with six 3-pointers and Kylo Simpson added 20 for Mt. Spokane. Conrad Bippes led University with 18 points.
Central Valley 69, Gonzaga Prep 58: Teagan Hoard scored 33 points and hit four 3-pointers as the Bears (6-1, 2-1) defeated the visiting Bullpups (5-3, 2-2) in a 4A/3A game. Cade Rubright led Gonzaga Prep with 15 points and Liam Butte added 14.
Ferris 59, Lewis and Clark 48: Nathan Hocking and Trayce Atkins scored 19 points apiece and the Saxons (4-4, 3-1) downed the host Tigers (3-6, 1-3) in a 4A/3A game. Gentz Hilburn scored 14 points and Landon Lewis had 12 for LC.
Mead 65, Cheney 55 : Lane Lorenz, Brycen Gardner and Maverick Sanders scored 12 points each and the Panthers (1-6, 1-3) defeated the Blackhawks (0-6, 0-3) in a 4A/3A game. Henry Browne and Josh Whiteley scored 20 points apiece for Cheney.
Clarkston 57, West Valley 44: Mason Van Tine scored 25 points and the Bantams (6-1, 3-1) defeated the visiting Eagles (3-4, 2-2) in a 2A game. Blaine Vasicek scored 12 points for West Valley.
Othello 62, North Central 51: Jaden Flores scored 23 points and the Huskies (4-4, 2-2) beat the visiting Indians (2-5, 1-3) in a 2A game. Jorge Buenrostro added 12 points for Othello. Levi Edwards led NC with 13 points.
Pullman 71, Rogers 32: Ayden Barbour scored 20 points with three 3-pointers and the Greyhounds (5-2, 4-0) beat the visiting Pirates (1-6, 0-4) in a 2A game. Grayson Hunt added 16 and Tanner Barbour had 13 for Pullman.
Shadle Park 50, East Valley 40: Jamil Miller scored 18 points with three 3-pointers and the visiting Highlanders (7-1, 4-0) beat the Knights (0-7, 0-4) in a 2A game. Luke Holecek had 26 points for EV.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.