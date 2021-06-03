Local sports menu for June 4, 2021
Thu., June 3, 2021
Baseball
High-A West: Tri-City at Spokane, 6:30 p.m. College: NCAA regional in Eugene: Gonzaga vs. LSU, 7 p.m.
Basketball
College men: NWAC: Blue Mountain vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 4 p.m.
High school boys: GSL: Clarkston at Rogers, 5:30 p.m.
High school girls: GSL: Clarkston at Rogers, 7 p.m.
Softball, slowpitch
High school: GSL: Gonzaga Prep vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart Field, East Valley at Ferris, Central Valley at Mead, Mt. Spokane at North Central, Cheney at University, Shadle Park at Rogers, all 4 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:40 a.m.
