Prep roundup: Ayden Barbour leads Pullman boys over Shadle Park at top of 2A standings

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Boys basketball

Pullman 59, Shadle Park 47: Ayden Barbour made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points and the Greyhounds (6-2, 5-0) defeated the visiting Highlanders (7-2, 4-1) in a GSL 2A game on Monday. Steven Burkett added four 3-pointers and 12 points for Pullman. Tyson Harris scored 21 points and Kohlby Sorweide had 18 for Shadle Park.

Newport 67, Colville 58: Ben Krogh scored 24 points and the visiting Grizzlies (6-2) beat the Indians (1-6) in a Northeast A game on Monday. Tiegan Prange added 12 points for Newport. Rhett Foulkes led Colville with 23 points and Conner Marshall added 11.

Northwest Christian 68, Asotin 53: Micah Littleton scored 19 points and the Crusaders (4-4) beat the visiting Panthers (2-6) in a Northeast 2B game on Monday. Nick Heier led Asotin with 11 points.

Davenport 84, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 77 (2 OT): Tennessee Rainwater scored 30 points and the visiting Gorillas (6-2) outlasted the Broncos (3-3) in a double-overtime Northeast 2B game on Monday. Brenik Soliday added 23 points for Davenport. Drew Kelly led Lind-Ritzville/Sprague with 24 points and hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to send it into overtime.

Cusick 87, Northport 38: River Edminston scored 18 points and the Panthers (4-0) defeated the visiting Mustangs (0-3) in a Northeast 1B game on Monday. Body Seymour added 14 points for Cuisck. Joey Beardslee led Northport with 13 points.

Girls basketball

Shadle Park 66, Pullman 50: Izzy Boring and Kyleigh Archer scored 21 points apiece and the visiting Highlanders (4-4, 3-1) defeated the Greyhounds (4-4, 2-3) in a GSL 2A game on Monday. Sehra Singh led Pullman with 14 points.

Colville 63, Newport 35: Mckenna Reggear scored 23 points with 10 rebounds and the Indians (5-2) defeated the visiting Grizzlies (0-6) in a Northeast A league game on Monday. McKenzie Leslie led Newport with 12 points.

Medical Lake 45, Lakeside 41: Charde Luat scored 12 points and the Cardinals (5-4) defeated the visiting Eagles (2-6) in a Northeast A league game on Monday. Tyana Newman added 11 points with three 3-pointers for Medical Lake. Nina Chittum led Lakeside with 14 points.

Northwest Christian 51, Asotin 29: Ellie Sander scored 25 points with eight rebounds, and the Crusaders (4-2) beat the visiting Panthers (0-5) in a Northeast 2B game on Monday. Makenzie Nelson scored 11 points off three 3-pointers for NWC. Kayla Paine and Haylee Appleford led Asotin with seven points apiece.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 39, Davenport 37: Grace Fedie scored 12 points and the Broncos (2-1) held off the visiting Gorillas (6-1) in a Northeast 2B game on Monday. Darby Soliday scored 21 points for Davenport.

Wrestling

Ferris 66, Lewis and Clark 16: Tristan Sims (182) and De’Veion Walter (285) won by pin and the Saxons beat the Tigers. Bridger Cloninger (170) won by major decision for LC.

Othello 66, Rogers 18: Zak Rocha (145), Jon Gomez (152) and Arturo Solorio (160) won by pin and the Huskies downed the Pirates. Jaden Rice (220) won by pin for Rogers.

Slowpitch

Central Valley 14, Lewis and Clark 2: Savannah Smith went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and the Bears (7-2) beat the visiting Tigers (1-7) in a GSL game on Monday. Amaryce Hernandez hit a homer for CV and scored three times. Avery Tyler went 2 for 3 and scored for LC.

Cheney 12, North Central 2: Bella King hit two homers with five RBIs and the Blackhawks (5-4) beat the visiting Indians (0-4) in a GSL game on Monday. Parker Cagle went 3 for 3 with a double and Pyper Cagle batted in three runs on two hits. Kiarra Edwards and Maddy Nelson both had hits for North Central.

Mead 13, East Valley 4: Bailey Wilkins went 4 for 5 with a homer and four RBIs and the visiting Panthers (7-2) defeated the Knights (4-4) in a GSL game on Monday.

Ferris 8, Gonzaga Prep 5: Katelyn Strauss went 4 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs and the visiting Saxons (7-1) beat the Bullpups (3-6) in a GSL game on Monday. Cassidy Voelker led Gonzaga Prep with three hits, including a homer and a double.

Mt. Spokane 11, Rogers 1: Jessica Waters homered and the Wildcats (7-3) defeated the visiting Pirates (5-4) in a GSL game on Monday. Brynna Singer went 2 for 2 with an RBI for Mt. Spokane. Nancy Vo went 2 for 2 and brought in a run for Rogers.

University 23, Shadle Park 0: Bethany Ray doubled twice, scored four times and drove in three and the visiting Titans (5-3) shut out the Highlanders (0-9) in five innings in a GSL game on Monday. Jenna Williamson added two doubles and three RBIs while Chloe Manos scored three times for University. Winnie Winchester went 2 for 2 and doubled for Shadle Park.