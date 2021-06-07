Third man charged in Swinyard Park shots fired case; suspects face new charges from separate assault

Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a third suspect involved in a shots fired incident last week at Swinyard Park in Deer Park.

Now, all three men are facing additional charges for an unrelated assault reported that same afternoon at Bear Lake Regional Park.

Deputies have charged the third suspect, 20-year-old Elie M. Woods, with second-degree malicious mischief and criminal mischief stemming from what happened at Swinyard Park. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail.

Deputies previously arrested 23-year-old Greygory C. Wilson after a fight reportedly broke out around 9:50 p.m. May 31 in the area of Swinyard Park. A second suspect, 19-year-old Dylan J. Smith, was arrested Wednesday.

Authorities said the Swinyard Park fight started after one man went to the park restroom, leaving his girlfriend in the car. Deputies said Wilson and another man approached the vehicle, prompting a confrontation that saw the two men call the woman names.

The man then confronted the two men after leaving the restroom, deputies said. He eventually got back in the car and drove away, according to the sheriff’s report, but not before he was struck from behind in the head and the three men punched and kicked his vehicle.

When the man returned to the park with a baseball bat and approached, Wilson pointed a handgun at him and then fired a shot into the air, deputies said. Wilson reportedly fired twice more when the man approached again.

The man then left the scene and reported the incident to police.

Two deputies located and arrested Woods around 8 p.m. Saturday. Deputies said Woods tried to run at first, but surrendered and was taken into custody.

Woods is also facing the following charges for an assault that was reported that Saturday at Bear Lake Regional Park, according to the sheriff’s office: intimidating a witness, criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault. He was also booked for an unrelated active felony warrant for burglary.

Deputies could not immediately provide further details about the Bear Lake assault.

For the Swinyard Park incident, Wilson was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault. Wilson was also charged in the Bear Lake assault with intimidating a witness, criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault for the incident at Bear Lake. He is in the Spokane County Jail.

Smith is still jailed for second-degree malicious mischief, criminal mischief and possession of a dangerous weapon. He is facing the following charges stemming from the Bear Lake incident: first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, intimidating a witness, criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault. He is also being held on a separate second-degree assault charge.