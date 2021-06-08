Gonzaga, Texas Tech to square off Dec. 18 in Phoenix

The Gonzaga-Texas Tech showdown will take place Dec. 18 in Phoenix.

CBS will televise the contest at 10 a.m. It’s part of a quadruple-header in the Jerry Colangelo Classic at Phoenix Suns Arena that includes USC vs. Georgia Tech, Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco and Northern Arizona vs. San Diego.

Ticket information will be released at a later date.

It was previously reported GU-Texas Tech was among several games from the Zags’ schedule last year, including Texas, Washington, Tarleton State, Northern Arizona and Bellarmine, deferred to this season for COVID-19-related reasons.

Gonzaga last faced Texas Tech in the 2019 Elite Eight, which the Red Raiders won 76-69. The Zags have dropped all three meetings against Texas Tech.

Texas Tech is coached by Mark Adams, who was promoted from assistant coach after Chris Beard left in April for the head coaching position at Texas. The Red Raiders finished 18-11 and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Beard’s final season.