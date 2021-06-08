GSL basketball roundup: Teagen Hoard scores 29 points, Central Valley boys down Ferris

Roundup of Tuesday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball.

Boys

Central Valley 80, Ferris 60: Teagen Hoard hit six 3-pointers to finish with 29 points and the visiting Bears (8-1, 5-1) beat the Saxons (4-6, 3-3) in a 4A/3A game. Gavin Gilstrap added 23 points for CV. Daric Blockman led Ferris with 17 points.

Mt. Spokane 72, Mead 37: Tyson Degenhart scored 33 points, moving up to 15th on the all-time GSL scoring list, and the visiting Wildcats (9-0, 6-0) defeated the Panthers (3-7, 2-4) in a 4A/3A game. Sam Wenkheimer led Mead with 18 points.

University 70, Lewis and Clark 59: Conrad Bippes scored 17 points, Jeremiah Sibley added 12 and the visiting Titans (7-3, 4-2) defeated the Tigers (3-9, 1-5) in a 4A/3A game. Landon Lewis led LC with 19 points, including three 3-pointers.

Gonzaga Prep 76, Cheney 48: Joe Few scored 23 points and the visiting Bullpups (6-4, 3-3) defeated the Blackhawks (0-9, 0-6) in a 4A/3A game. Daniel McKiernan added 19 points for G-Prep. Joshua Whiteley scored 21 points and went 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for Cheney.

Clarkston 76, Othello 54: Alex Italia scored 14 points, Kaeden Frazier had 13 and Kasch Auer added 12 and the visiting Bantams (8-1, 5-1) beat the Huskies (5-4, 3-3) in a 2A game. Jorge Buenrostro had 18 points with five 3-pointers for Othello.

Pullman 70, East Valley 45: Grayson Hunt had 16 points, Ayden Barbour added 13 and the Greyhounds (7-2, 6-0) beat the visiting Knights (0-9, 0-6) in a 2A game. Luke Holecek led EV with 16 points.

Shadle Park 73, West Valley 45: Reese Snellman scored 18 points and the Highlanders (7-2, 5-1) defeated the visiting Eagles (4-6, 2-4) in a 2A game. Jamil Miller had 14 points and Ronan Redd made three 3-pointers and added 13 points for Shadle Park. Blaine Vasicek and Turner Livingston scored 12 points apiece for West Valley.

North Central 47, Rogers 44: The visiting Indians (4-5, 3-3) beat the Pirates (1-8, 0-6) in a 2A game. Details were unavailable.

Girls

Central Valley 58, Ferris 35: MJ Bruno scored 21 points, Chloe Williams added 12 and the visiting Bears (8-1, 5-1) beat the Saxons (2-8, 2-4) in a 4A/3A game. Kendall Omlin led Ferris with 21 points.

Lewis and Clark 44, University 30: Andie Zylak scored 12 points, Macey Grant added 12 and the Tigers (7-3, 5-1) topped the visiting Titans (4-5, 2-4) in a 4A/3A game. Eliannah Ramirez led U-Hi with 16 points.

Cheney 48, Gonzaga Prep 47: Emma Evans scored 15 points with three 3-pointers and the Blackhawks (3-6, 3-3) edged the visiting Bullpups (4-5, 2-4) in a 4A/3A game. Lydia Myers and Sitara Byrd led G-Prep with 15 points apiece.

Mead 64, Mt. Spokane 42: Olivia Moore and Teryn Gardner scored 11 points apiece and the Panthers (7-2, 4-2) defeated the visiting Wildcats (2-7, 1-5) in a 4A/3A game. Gracey Neal led Mt. Spokane with 16 points.

West Valley 64, Shadle Park 39: Naveah Sherwood scored 16 points, Chloe DeHaro added 15 and the visiting Eagles (8-1, 6-1) defeated the Highlanders (4-4, 3-2) in a 2A game. Katelyn Pomerinke led Shadle Park with 12 points.

Othello 77, Clarkston 25: Kendall Wallace scored 17 points with five 3-pointers and the visiting Bantams (9-0, 6-0) defeated the Huskies (4-6, 2-3) in a 2A game. Ashlyn Wallace added 16 points and three 3-pointers for Clarkston. Juliana Pruneda led Othello with 11 points.

East Valley 52, Pullman 47: Elizabeth Stowell scored 25 points, Mataya Green added 22 and the visiting Knights (5-3, 2-2) defeated the Greyhounds (4-5, 2-4) in a 2A game. Meghan McSweeney led Pullman with 24 points.

North Central 51, Rogers 26: Lariah Hayes scored 13 points, Sara Patrick added 10 and the visiting Indians (2-6, 1-5) defeated the Pirates (0-9, 0-6) in a 2A game. Jalayla Brown led Rogers with 13 points.

Slowpitch

Central Valley 18, Gonzaga Prep 4: Gianna McCoy went 3 for 4 at the plate, was a double away from a cycle and had two RBIs and the Bears (9-2) beat the visiting Bullpups (6-5) in a 4A/3A game. Maddi Murphy had a three=run double for G-Prep.

Mt. Spokane 13, Cheney 3: Morgan Flesland went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (8-2) defeated the Blackhawks (5-6) in a GSL game on Tuesday. Jessica Waters went 4 for 4 for Mt. Spokane. Parker Cagle, Pyper Cagle and Maddie McDowell all went 2 for 3 for Cheney.

Lewis and Clark 6; East Valley 2: Olivia Boures went 2 for 3 with a double and the Tigers (2-7) defeated the visiting Knights (4-5) in a GSL game. Emma Glore went 3 for 4 and doubled for EV.

Mead 11, Ferris 3: Bailey Wilkins went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs and the Panthers (8-2) defeated the visiting Saxons (7-3) in a GSL game. Campbell Brose tripled and drove in two while Tori Veter went 3 for 4 with two doubles for Mead. Abi Carpenter went 2 for 3 with a double and scored two times for Ferris.

Shadle Park 15, North Central 1: Madison Fager went 3 for 4 with six RBIs and the Highlanders (1-9) beat the Indians (0-7) in a GSL game. Sophie Winterroth went 2 for 2 with two RBIs for Shadle. Kiarra Edwards had three hits and drove in the NC run.

Rogers 5, University 3: Jaylynn Proctor went 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI and the visiting Pirates (6-4) defeated the Titans (5-4) in a GSL game. Destiny Sandbergen got the win and added a pair of hits.