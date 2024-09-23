Prep roundup: Lewis and Clark girls soccer blanks CV; Emme Bond homers twice for Mt. Spokane slowpitch
Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.
Girls soccer
Lewis and Clark 5, Central Valley 0: Charlotte Dix and Kinlee Lutz scored two goals apiece and the visiting Tigers (4-1, 1-0) beat the Bears (0-3, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Mallory Olson had 22 saves for CV.
Mead 3, Ridgeline 1: Rylee Vanos scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Panthers (3-2, 1-0) beat the visiting Falcons (0-3-2, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Natalie Thompson scored for Ridgeline.
Gonzaga Prep 3, University 1: Kaylin McMahon scored twice, Jazzy Arrendondo added an insurance goal in the second half and the Bullpups (4-2-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Titans (4-2-1, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Carsyn Gildehaus scored late in the first half for U-Hi.
Ferris 2, Cheney 1 (2OT): Lexi Simpson scored the equalizer in the 53rd minute and had the golden goal in the second overtime and the Saxons (4-3, 1-0) edged the visiting Blackhawks (2-3, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game.
Clarkston 5, North Central 1: Rebecca Skinner scored four goals in the second half and the Bantams (4-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-3, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game. Katie Turnbull scored a goal for North Central.
Slowpitch softball
Central Valley 23, Gonzaga Prep 2: Ella Bendele went 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, six RBIs, and four runs and the Bears (6-4, 4-1) beat the visiting Bullpups (1-6, 1-4) in a GSL game.
Ridgeline 19, Ferris 18: Quincy Coder had three doubles and RBIs and the Falcons (6-1, 4-1) beat the visiting Saxons (4-3, 3-2) in a GSL game. Donyelle Strauss had four hits including a double and three RBIs for Ferris.
University 13, Shadle Park 8: Ella Jensen had two hits, including a double, with three RBIs and the Titans (6-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Highlanders (4-3, 3-2) in a GSL game. Madi Keon had a double among three hits for Shadle.
East Valley 16, Cheney 15: Dakota Morris went 3 for 4 with three doubles, three RBIs, and a triple and the Knights (3-4, 3-2) beat the Blackhawks (0-7, 0-5) in a GSL game. R. Scholle had three hits, including an RBI and a double.
Deer Park 10, Rogers 9: Sam Sander had two hits, including a home run, with two RBIs and the Stags (2-5, 1-4) beat the visiting Pirates (2-5, 2-3) in a GSL game . Aubrey Brown had a double for Rogers.
Mt. Spokane 20, Lewis and Clark 2: Emme Bond had three hits including two home runs and a double and the visiting Wildcats (7-0, 5-0) beat the Tigers (3-4, 2-3) in a GSL game at Hart Field. Kara Goetz finished 1 for 1 and drove in both runs for Lewis and Clark.
Mead 32, North Central 2: The Panthers () topped the Wol;fpack () in a GSL game. Details were unavailable.
From staff reports