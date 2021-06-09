Local sports menu for June 10, 2021
UPDATED: Wed., June 9, 2021
Baseball
High-A West: Vancouver at Spokane, noon.
Basketball
High school boys: GSL: Rogers at Shadle Park, Cheney at University, all 7 p.m.
High school girls: GSL: Cheney at University, St. George’s at Shadle Park, both 5:30 p.m.
Softball, slowpitch
High school: GSL: Lewis and Clark at Shadle Park, Mead at Mt. Spokane, Central Valley at Rogers, University at Gonzaga Prep, Cheney at Ferris, North Central at East Valley, all 4 p.m.
Track and field
College: NCAA Championships in Eugene, 9:30 a.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m.
