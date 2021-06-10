Local sports menu for June 10, 2021
Thu., June 10, 2021
Baseball
High-A West: Vancouver at Spokane, 6:30 p.m.
Basketball
High school boys: GSL: Lewis and Clark at Central Valley, Mead at Gonzaga Prep, Ferris at Mt. Spokane, Othello at West Valley, East Valley at Rogers, Shadle Park at North Central, Pullman at Clarkston, all 7 p.m.
High school girls: GSL: Lewis and Clark at Central Valley, Mead at Gonzaga Prep, Ferris at Mt. Spokane, Othello at West Valley, East Valley at Rogers, Shadle Park at North Central, Pullman at Clarkston, all 5:30 p.m.
Track and field
College: NCAA Championships in Eugene, noon.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m.
