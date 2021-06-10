The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports

Local sports menu for June 10, 2021

Baseball

High-A West: Vancouver at Spokane, 6:30 p.m.

Basketball

High school boys: GSL: Lewis and Clark at Central Valley, Mead at Gonzaga Prep, Ferris at Mt. Spokane, Othello at West Valley, East Valley at Rogers, Shadle Park at North Central, Pullman at Clarkston, all 7 p.m.

High school girls: GSL: Lewis and Clark at Central Valley, Mead at Gonzaga Prep, Ferris at Mt. Spokane, Othello at West Valley, East Valley at Rogers, Shadle Park at North Central, Pullman at Clarkston, all 5:30 p.m.

Track and field

College: NCAA Championships in Eugene, noon.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m.

