From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Richard E. Font and Kayla N. Clark, both of Spokane.

Janice L. Schoenfeldt, of Spokane, and Brian M. Stewart, of Mica.

Jonathan D. Batters and Summer R. A. Pederson, both of Spokane.

Jake T. Valentine and Baylee M. Buchanan, both of Cheney.

Walter D. Gardner and Victoria L. Seidel, both of Spokane.

Scott F. Nordahl and Alisha M. Pierce, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher L. Walker and Meghan D. House, both of Spokane Valley.

Cody A. Baker and Rebekkah E. Johnson, both of Spokane Valley.

Ty D. Fisher and Alexandria M. O’Neal, both of Newman Lake.

Jesse J. Penfold and Rosa M. Dorsal, both of Spokane.

Tase M. Blewett and Tesa R. Gilbert, both of Lewiston.

Jonathan S. Pilcher and Janell R. Harwood, both of Grand Ledge, Mich.

Dene’ M. Salois, of Coeur d’Alene, and Jordan T. Morgan, of Hayden.

Joel P. Brooks and Katherine L. Mills, both of Spokane Valley.

Anton G. Nosov and Marina K. Golubenko, both of Spokane.

Thomas C. Thompson and Alexis K. Schelling, both of Deer Park.

Dana M. Davis and Chelsi A. Ferguson Canoy, both of Spokane.

Michael A. Giardino and Tullamora T. Landis, both of Spokane.

Gavin L. Morris, of Boulder City, Nev., and Kate M. Madrian, of Spokane Valley.

Ants K. Vahk, of Airway Heights, and Madelyn J. Dougherty, of Ellensburg.

Terek N. Fischer, of Spokane, and Sierra L. Oens, of Spokane Valley.

Mark A. Bryant and Jodi J. Cooper, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob D. Love and Grace M. A. Vazanko, both of Spokane.

George J. Dexter and Jennifer M. Adams, both of Spokane.

Carter J. Carlson and Mary J. Barker, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Vaughn L. Bresheare, et al., v. Gilead Sciences, Inc., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ratts, Steven L. and Cyndra C.

Lampron, Kendra E. and Allen

Pouk, Katherine J. and Smith, Thomas R.

Hinton, Yelena V. and Kevin R.

Fuson, Shay R. and Benjamin T.

Reid, Morgan L. and Danny S.

Reit, Amanda M. and Matthews, Jose M.

Walker, Judith E. and Dustin L.

Soto, Kristine M. and Ignacio, Jr.

Sopko, Jeffrey P. and Foster, Jennifer A.

Reid, Cheryl A. and Joseph E.

Sellers, Renee M. and Paul E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Justin D. Burkhardt, 32; restitution to be determined, one day in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Brady B. Baughman, 31; 206 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Bryce T. Collings, 33; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Brandon S. Mead, 29; $15 fine, 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Ronald G. Jorgensen, 59; $120 restitution, 29.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 29.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Milo T. Leon, 32; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.