New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations down
UPDATED: Fri., June 18, 2021
The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 35 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and no additional deaths.
There are 36 patients in Spokane hospitals with the virus, a dramatic drop from recent months.
The Panhandle Health District did not update their COVID numbers due to the Juneteenth holiday.
