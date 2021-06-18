Cache Reset
New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations down

UPDATED: Fri., June 18, 2021

Syringes are filled with .05 ml of Moderna vaccine on April 2 at the Spokane Arena. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Arielle Dreher arielled@spokesman.com(509) 459-5467

The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 35 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and no additional deaths.

There are 36 patients in Spokane hospitals with the virus, a dramatic drop from recent months.

The Panhandle Health District did not update their COVID numbers due to the Juneteenth holiday.

COVID-19 Updates