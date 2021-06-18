New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations down

The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 35 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and no additional deaths.

There are 36 patients in Spokane hospitals with the virus, a dramatic drop from recent months.

The Panhandle Health District did not update their COVID numbers due to the Juneteenth holiday.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.